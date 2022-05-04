Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 25, 2022

00:22— Roberto Aldanaroman, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221199

00:30— Bobbi Newell, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Skyview Dr. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-1200

11:44— Madeo Oleaencarnacion, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Alamo Creek Terrace and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], INTIMIDATION OF WITNESS AND VICTIM [136.1PC]; Case no. 221204

April 26, 2022

01:43— Isacc Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221209

08:41— Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, transient, was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221211

16:31— Edgar Stanley Canales, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 820 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221220

16:35— Alberto Gaticacastro, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Austin Crt and Ramboulett Rd. and booked and released for LEWD CONDUCT IN A PUBLIC PLACE [647(A)PC]; Case no. 221219

April 27, 2022

00:10— Ashley Lynn Brown, 38, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221223

02:03— Scott Terry Pressley, 50, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1224

04:00— Ashley Lynn Baugh, 35, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 1900 block of Prospect Ave. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSS ID OF 10+ PERSON DEFRAUD [530.5(C)(3)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221225

04:17— Adam Colby Lee, 43, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 1900 block of Prospect Ave. and released to another agency for POSS ID OF 10+ PERSON DEFRAUD [530.5(C)(3)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221225

04:17— Denny Daniel Decamp, 45, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 1900 block of Prospect Ave. and released to another agency for POSS ID OF 10+ PERSON DEFRAUD [530.5(C)(3)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221225

10:39— Darin Daniel Chabot, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Vista Cerro and booked and released for CONTEMPT OF COURT [166(A)], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ ETC [30305(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221057

16:21— Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 6th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 22-1232

18:15— Fidel Gonzalezgalvez, 29, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC]; Case no. 221231

22:56— Abraham Harim Ragaescobar, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243.4(E)(1)PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELSS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 221235

April 28, 2022

17:15— Isacc Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Creston Rd. and Rolling Hills Rd. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1237

00:11— Evelyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 22-1238

03:40— Angelica Solorio Lopez, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 221239

14:37— Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1242

19:27— Maninder Singh, 23, of Paso Robles was booked and released for TAMPERING/INJURING VEHICLE OR CONTENTS [10852VC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1245

22:54— Justin Allen Meloon, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221247

23:17— Forrest Joseph Wright, 24, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 221247

April 29, 2022

14:20— Eric Allen Moore, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 32nd St. and released to another agency for LEWD ACT WITH CHILD UNDER AGE 14 [288(A)PC], SEX W/MINOR:PERP 21+ VIC-16 [261.5(D)PC], SODOMY BY FORCE/VIOL -14 [286(C)(2)(B)PC], PENETRATION GENITAL/ANAL AREA/UNDER 14 [289(J)PC], CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD [288.5(A)PC]; Case no. 221080

21:50— Michael Edward Duitsman, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Scott St. and Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 221253

22:57— Troy Rafael Perry, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Dorothy St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 221254

April 30, 2022

00:39— Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1100 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221255

01:52— Julio Cesar Orantes, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 12th St. and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 221256

02:35— Wyatt Earl Rosane, 25, of Mitchell, NE, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221257

09:03— Dean Mathew Shupp, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Nacimiento Lake Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WRONG PLATES ON VEHICLE [4462(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1259

12:10— Carla Marie Navarro, 62, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 7th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 22-1260

23:46— Noe Simental Arce, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Wild Mustard Ln. and released to another agency for LEWD ACT WITH CHILD UNDER AGE 14 [288(A)PC], PENETRATION GENITAL/ANAL AREA/UNDER 14 [289(J)PC], CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD [288.5(A)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC]; Case no. 221266

23:59— Jarrid Michael Schroeder, 33, of Brooksville, FL, was arrested on the corner of 11th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221267

May 01, 2022

00:51— Siddhartha S Bhatnagar, 42, of Hawthorn Woods, IL, was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221268

15:38— Luis Hernandezramirez, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 700 block of Paso Robles St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC}, EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO OFFICER AT COLLISION [16028(C)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 22-1274

18:36— Cameron Marcus Fauset, 28, transient, was arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 22-1182

18:52— Jose Luis Gonzalesromero, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2200 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1279

23:05— Angel Anthony Alexander, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for FELON IN POSSESSION OF TEAR GAS [22810(A)PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-1280

Atascadero Police Department

April 25, 2022

17:52— Desiree Rose Bond, 29, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221036

April 26, 2022

09:07— Stephanie Bateman, 46, transient, was arrested on Santa Barbara Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221039

09:07— Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on Santa Barbara Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221038

10:50— Mark Jeffrey Wheelan, 56, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221041

10:56— Mark Jeffrey Wheelan, 56, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221042

15:55— Joshua Liam Nelson, 25, transient, was arrested on the 6400 block of Santa Lucia Ave. and booked for BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 221047

April 28, 2022

12:54— Robert Forsman, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Borodo Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221064

12:54— Robert Louis Forsman, 33, of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221065

April 29, 2022

00:20— Samuel David Swartz, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 221073

00:20— Samuel David Swartz, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 221072

14:02— Dustin Eric Lortonthompson, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on HWY 101 NB and San Ramon Rd. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221079

April 01, 2022

15:04— Shane Wyatt Stinson, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], VANDALISM ($400 OR MORE) [594(B)(1)]; Case no. 221089

15:15— Stuart Anthony Souza, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Barbara Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(A)]; Case no. 221090

