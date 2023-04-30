Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 24, 2023

00:02 —Roberto Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th and Vine St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231275

01:37 — Essayed Fahmy, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Creston Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231276

16:34 — Drew Knight, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Union Rd and Riverglen Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231281

20 :05 — Marcus Bolton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3400 block of 34th St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 231283

21:44 — Joy Barrientos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Rambouillet and Snead for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231284

22:42 — Mathew Bolton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on Black Oak for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231285

00:00 — Federico Agustinlopez, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 231280

April 25, 2023

00:06 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231286

17:41 — Sergio Garciagomez, of Creston was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231295

17:41 — Carlos Espinobarrosrojas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Line Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231297

April 26, 2023

09:22 — David Alvarez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 24th St Bridge for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231300

13:33 — Michael Roberts, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 50 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], FAILURE TO APPEAR ON A FELONY CRIME [1320(B)PC], Case no. 231304

15:48 — Felipe Rubio, of Atascadero, was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231307

17:05 — Felipe Rubio, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Park St for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 231302

April 27, 2023

16:38 — Cameron Montgomery, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], Case no. 231317

19:03 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231322

22:07 — Feliz Becerra, of Paso Robles was arrested for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 231325

00:29 — Michael Torres, of San Miguel was summoned/cited on HWY 101 for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231311

April 28, 2023

08:58 — Raul Morenorojas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231326

21:12 — Jeni Maldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231332

22:12 — Bernardo Segundo, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231333

April 29, 2023

02:33 — Eduardo Bravo, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on 24th and Riverside for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231334

02:53 — Victor Brown, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Stoney Creek for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231335

20:26 — Alejandro Isasrodriguez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231339

00:00 — Benjamin McNairin, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 231340

April 30, 2023

00:58 — Taurino Hilariomartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 17th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231342

01:07 — Romero Rosales, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231343

02:17 — Lucia Chavezhernandez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 30th St and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231344

13:18 — Albert Castillo, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Black Oak for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 231346

15:03 — Eric Mowreader, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 Blok of Vista Cerro for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231347

