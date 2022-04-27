Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 18, 2022

12:11— Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, transient, was arrested on the 1100 block of Paso Robles St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221129

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

12:14— Steven Victor Smith, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Riverbed (Ramada) and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221130

April 19, 2022

20:50— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1135

17:12— Andrew Perry Embry, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 4th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221143

22:45— Isacc Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Vista Grande Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1145

April 20, 2022

00:59— Brian Michael Raines, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Santa Ysabel Ave. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221146

02:10— Tray A Anhony, 22, of Bradley was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221147

08:58— Pedro Josue Osuna, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3400 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for WILLFUL VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE/STAY AWAY ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221150

09:00— Jeni Maldonado, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3400 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221150

15:55— James Allen Hallett, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1152

21:14— Damon Dean Hernandez, 65, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Paso Robles St. and 13th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221154

April 21, 2022

13:31— James Leroy Fogle, 63, of Shandon was arrested on the 2000 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221158

15:33— Taylor Anne Bork, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. and released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1160

17:38— Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, transient, was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1163

19:05— Jason Anthony Horning, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2100 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220545

22:45— Jonathan Dale Roberdes, 43, of Escondido, CA, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 23rd St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1165

23:57— Crystal Ann Ramos, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 11th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 221166

April 22, 2022

02:40— Jacob Thomas Erdmier, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the 500 block of Riverside Ave. and released to a sober party for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 221167

05:17— David Isaac Garcia, 36, of Templeton was arrested at WALMART and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 221169

April 23, 2022

01:18— Anthony Joseph Harmon, 24, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221178

21:45— Sergio Ortiz, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Scott St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1186

23:50— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1187

April 24, 2022

15:46— Hector Ruizalvizar, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of N River Rd. and River Oaks Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 221191

17:52— Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Oak St. and released to another agency for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE/AUTO [459PC-AUTO]; Case no. 221195

22:30— Ryan Lee Cunningham, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Park St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC], EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO OFFICER AT COLLISION [16028(C)VC]; Case no. 221198

Atascadero Police Department

April 18, 2022

08:39— Michael Reye Mendibles, 40, transient, was arrested on the corner or San Gabriel Rd. and East Front St. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220976

12:08— Daniel Clay Jennings, 35, transient, was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220978

12:08— Daniel Clay Jennings, 35, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220979

April 20, 2022

13:19— Paige Elizabeth Lacey, 55, of Paso Robles was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220989

13:19— Michael Keith Prarat, 45, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220990

17:52— Araceli Lizbeth Diaz, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Musselman Dr. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 220993

April 21, 2022

16:08— Andres Rodriguez, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Del Rio Rd. and Ramona Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221002

23:13— Timothy Lee Kraft, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 block of Capistrano Ave. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221006

April 22, 2022

16:08— Snappaiti Tlanezi Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Del Rio Rd. and Ramona Rd. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221002

20:38— Anne Hope Franklin, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6700 block of Navarette Ave. and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 221019

April 23, 2022

11:45— Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221020

21:12— Crystal Alisha Gomez, 35, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Bordo Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], CHILD ABUSE W/POSS GBI/DTH [273A(A)]; Case no. 221027

23:04— Courtney Jade Cooper, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221028

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...