Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 17, 2023

01:02 — Victor Cruzrendon, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231205

13:53 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1500 block of Spring St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231209

17:32 — Dagoberto Maringomez, of Watsonville was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Stoney Creek for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231213

23:27 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231216

April 18, 2023

01:25 — Jason Allen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and HWY 101 for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231217

11:33 — Antonio Gonzalez, of King City was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231219

19:37 — Justin Billips, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 17th and Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231225

21:36 — Mika Clendenin, of Cambria was on view arrest on the corner of 33rd St and Park St for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231226

April 19, 2023

00:55 — Esteban Garciaaguilar, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231227

01:11 — Catarino Lorencopacheco, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231227

12:30 — Shelly Cox, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231229

21:12 — David Alvarez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231233

22:01 — Mindie Daugherty, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231234

April 20, 2023

02:27 — David Oliver, of California was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230211

23:17 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231243

02:27 — David Oliver, of California was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230236

April 21, 2023

00:06 — Ty Wilkins, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Pine St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231245

01:01 — Gilbert Deluna, of Lompoc was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Spring St for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 231245

04:06 — Rene Jimenez, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231246

09:20 — Gabrielle Fletes, of Paso Robles was arrested for FELONY HIT AND RUN W/ INJURY [20001(A)VC], Case no. 231250

23:07 — Corey Jordan of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 13th St and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231253

April 22, 2023

01:05 — Miguel Paramodiaz, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231254

05:35 — Charli Daly, of Coalinga was on view arrest on the corner of Pacific Ave and Leland St for MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231255

05:37 — Roger Daly, of Coalinga was on view arrest on the corner of Pacific Ave and Leland St for POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231255

16:41 — Felipe Agustinmendoza, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Riverside Alleyway for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231258

19:23 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231260

19:00 — Richard Benevedes, of California was taken into custody for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231259

April 23, 2023

01:18 — Mario Torres, of California was on view arrest on 13th and Oak St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231263

02:11 — Miguel Escamilla, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 13th St and Riverside for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 231264

02:28 — Rebecca Lambert, of Paso Robles was arrest for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231265

02:47 — Branson Chubbuck, of Atascadero was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231265

03:33 — Maribel Errejonsanchez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Scott St and Driftwood Dr for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231267

Atascadero Police Department

April 17, 2023

23:15 — Lukas Lastra, of Morro Bay was Arrested-Complaint Sought for VC 23152(A) DUI ALCOHOL M – 90D Driving Under the Influence, Case no. 230341

11:13 — Rory Hoganisa, of Morro Bay was Arrested-Complaint Sought for PC 459 BURGLARY F – 220 Burglary/Breaking & Entering, Case no. 230340

15:59 — Isaac Tabarez, of Atascadero was Arrested-Complaint Sought for PC 470(D) FORGERY:FALSE CHECKS/RECORDS/CERTIFICATES/ET C M – 250 Counterfeiting/Forgery, Case no. 230820

22:43 — Kristina Duncan, of Atascadero was Arrested-Complaint Sought for PC 273.5(A) INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP F – 13B Simple Assault , Case no. 230820

15:59 — Sebastian Yciano, of Atascadero was Arrested-Complaint Sought for PC 148(A)(1) OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH M – 90Z All Other Offenses, Case no. 230820

April 18, 2023

1:24 — Daniel Martinez, of Atascadero was Arrested-Complaint Sought for VC 23152(A) DUI ALCOHOL M – 90D Driving Under the Influence, Case no. 230824

13:03 — Bradley Safford, of Morro Bay was Arrested-Complaint Sought for VC 23103(b) RECKLESS DRIVING IN OFFSTREET PARKING FACILITY M, Case no. 230343

April 19, 2023

21:25 — Kathy Lewis, of Morro Bay was Arrested-Complaint Sought for VC 14601.2 (A) | DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLATIONS (M) – ALL OTHER OFFENSES, Case no. 230346

15:56 — Cameron Arias, of Atascadero was Arrested-Complaint Sought for PC 530.5(C)(1) POSSESS PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFO WITH INTENT TO DEFRAUD M – 26F Identity Theft, Case no. 230839

April 20, 2023

15:38 — Frederick Cisneros, of Morro Bay was Arrested-Complaint Sought for WARRANT LOCAL TPD (F), Case no. 230349

14:46 — Brenden Davis, of Morro Bay was Arrested-Complaint Sought for WARRANT LOCAL TPD (M). Case no. 230348

21:56 — Jack Carpenter, of Morro Bay was Arrested-Complaint Sought for PC 647(F) DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL M – 90C Disorderly Conduct , Case no. 230350

10:04 — Desiree Carriero, of Morro Bay was Arrested-Complaint Sought for WARRANT LOCAL TPD (F), Case no. 230347

