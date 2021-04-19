Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 12, 2021

23:03— Victoria Gene Manuel, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Driftwood Dr. and Larkfield Pl. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DAMAGING JAIL PROPERTY [4600(A)PC]; Case no. 210946

April 13, 2021

03:55— Mark Wayne Greer, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to a third party for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210947

21:37— Valkerye Eve Setting, 46, of Lakeside, OR, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 21-0954

April 14, 2021

00:27— Dustin Angel Fernandez, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and Ysabel St. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0956

09:00— Ana Cynthia Nunez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210957

23:05— Gricelda Espinoza, 49, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210964

April 15, 2021

16:14— Gregory Jason Perez, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case. no. 192535

23:48— Isiah Andrew Owens, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 14th St. and Pine St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210971

22:02— Scott Douglas Kozlowski, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210970

April 16, 2021

10:00— James Vincent Nocerino, 42, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210974

12:36— James Christian Anderson, 41, of Monterey was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Ysabel St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210973

16:50— Donald Jay Avery, 49, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210977

17:17— Austin Michael Snowden, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 21-0978

21:40— Nicholas Alexander Alcus, 39, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210981

23:25— Filemon Israel Gonzalezzamora, 40, of San Francisco was arrested on the 2700 block of Buena Vista Dr. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210984

April 17, 2021

00:10— Andrew Georgitsis, 51, of Carlsbad was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210985

10:25— Samantha Rae Parker, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on 24th St. and RT 101 Off Ramp and released to another agency for CAUSING A FIRE OF STRUCTURE/FOREST LAND [452(C)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0989

17:26— Ana Cynthia Nunez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of 20th St. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 210991

23:07— Cesar Manuel Vegaraya, 29, of San Miguel was arrested at RT 46E at Golden Hill Rd. and released to another agency for DUI OF ALCOHOL W/BODILY INJURY TO PERSON, NOT DRIVER [23153(A)VC], .08 PERCENT ALCOHOL/CAUSING INJURY [23153(B)VC], DRIVE/RIDE WRONG SIDE OF ROAD [21651(B)VC]; Case no. 210994

23:04— Antonino Leon Melendez, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 210995

April 18, 2021

00:18— Heron Vasquez, 19, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210995

00:00— Favian Inguezramos, 25, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210996

17:11— Jose Martinezramirez, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 520 block of Ferro Ln. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-0998

17:26— Melissa Petrice, 46, of San Francisco was arrested on the 740 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211000

Atascadero Police Department

April 12, 2021

04:51— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A), POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210922

April 13, 2021

00:45— Nicholas Joseph Tolentino, 23, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 182079

13:33— Rocky J Rowland, 43, transient, was arrested on the 4200 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 210932

22:54— Seth Nathaniel Williams, 27, of Los Osos was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210937

April 14, 2021

09:34— Tobie Michael Loewen, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 210940

10:40— Austin Lyle Cook, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel St. and cited for OUTSIDE WARRANT – FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 210104

17:58— Virgina Rose Cox, 26, of Oceano was cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 210936

April 17, 2021

04:30— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 210966

11:53— Anthony A Arceneaux, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7400 block of Sombrilla Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201281

11:57— David IV Petty, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7400 block of Sombrilla Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202894

April 18, 2021

23:38— Lauren Faye Nystrom, 22, of Templeton was arrested on the 1300 block of San Ramon Rd. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATING RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 210973

