Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 11, 2022

02:10— Isaac Max Avileshernandez, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221051

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

09:28— Pedro Vieyra Calderon, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221053

10:21— Aurelio L Garcia, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 221053

April 12, 2022

00:35— John Joseph Reeves, 53, of Monument, CO, was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 221061

03:23— Anrew Lagoc Ibadlit, 52, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTIVE COURT ORDER [273.6PC]; Case no. 221063

20:58— Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Combine St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221070

April 13, 2022

00:06— Rene Danielle Rocha, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-1071

03:40— Shelby Cooper Hopkins, 41, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 700 block of 6th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221072

03:40— Wendy Graciela Casillas, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of 6th St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1072

11:30— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221075

20:48— Brian Lawrence Keating, 32, of Menlo Park, CA, was released by a peace officer on the 400 block of Riverside Ave. for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 221079

April 14, 2022

01:10— Leif Waundrian Osgood, 20, of Orangevale, CA, was arrested on the corner of US 101 and 17th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221081

13:35— Beatriz Dayana Contrerassantiago, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to a third party for EMBEZZLEMENT [503PC]; Case no. 221088

14:18— Raymond Gene Anthony Glove, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on Laura Way and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC]; Case no. 22-1089

14:56— Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221090

16:21— Kelli Mae Jeppesen, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1091

16:39— Giovanni Ramirez Velasquez, 27, of King City, CA, was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221091

23:55— Rodney M Haro, 45, of Fowler, CA, was arrested on the 800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221093

April 15, 2022

13:40— Brandon Wayne Fletcher, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221096

21:01— Leon Michael McCauley, 49, transient, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221100

21:35— Joseindalecio Andradeguerrero, 37, of Vallejo, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC],DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 221101

22:09— Andi Marie Lopez, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221102

23:40— Ruben Gonzalez Ramirez, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested in the Denny’s Paso Robles and released to another agency for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 221104

April 16, 2022

06:58— Julio Alberto Morenoguizar, 32, of Paso Robles was released by a peace office on HWY 46 for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC],DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 221107

13:10— Mario Garcia, 56, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 22-1109

13:14— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1108

20:01— James Manuel Tabarez, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Cedarwood Dr. and Scott St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221114

23:31— Dennis Jovany Bautistacardenas, 19, of San Miguel was released by a peace office on the corner of 17th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 221115

April 17, 2022

01:42— Jake Paul Moreno, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for BATTERY WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)PC]; Case no. 221116

16:28— Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 46, transient, was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221118

20:30— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]

20:43— Joshua Glenn Ritchie, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the RT 46E and Buena Vista Dr. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 221120

April 18, 2022

00:31— Anthony Pamfilo Espinozamendoza, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1200 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221123

01:30— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221125

01:03— Tonya Wray Pfeifer, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Elm Ct. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-1124

Atascadero Police Department

April 11, 2022

18:06— Roger Anthony Gonzalez, 36, transient, was arrested on the 1700 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220928

18:06— Roger Anthony Gonzalez, 36, transient, was arrested on the 1700 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220929

April 12, 2022

17:38— Julia Lydia Savage, 31, of Atascadero was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220935

18:12— Hillery Ann Hurley, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez and HWY 101 and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220937

18:12— Hillery Ann Hurley, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez and HWY 101 and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 220936

April 13, 2022

17:21— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, transient, was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real and cited for PROB VIOL:REAREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220940

20:53— Calvin Greg Lane, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8100 block of Pequenia Ave. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 220947

06:09— Andrew Michael Powell, 26, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 220950

April 14, 2022

19:50— Cynthia Sue Day, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2400 block of Rio Rita St. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], CHILD ABUSE W/POSS GBI/DTH [273A(A)]; Case no. 220956

21:25— Jason Paul Flood, 50, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220967

April 15, 2022

23:20— Henry Justin Savage, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Halcon Rd. and Viejo Camino and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220968

April 16, 2022

22:58— Joshua Tyler Harrison, 26, transient, was arrested on the 9500 block of Vista Bonita Ave. and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], BURGLARY:FIRST DEGREE [459], DAMAGE ETC/USE ETC/POWER CONNECTING LINES [591], VANDALISM:DAMAGE PROPERTY [594(A)(2)]; Case no. 220973

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...