Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 10, 2023

23:55 — Cristian Navaarcos, of Carona was on view arrest on the corner of 19th St and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231139

08:00 — Angelica Smith, of Templeton was taken into custody for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230023/231141

08:12 — Andi Lopez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of US-101 and CA-46 for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231140

11:27 — Audreena Wiley, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of HWY 101 NB and HWY 46 E for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231146

17:00 — Christian Franks, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 231149

19:21 — Armando Flores, of California was on view arrest on 4th and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231151

21:19 — Jose Cano, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the 400 block of Oak Hill Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231151

21:58 — Joy Barrientosvega, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Oak Hill Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231152

21:19 — Jerry Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Oak Hill Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231152

April 11, 2023

11:16 — Dana Dunlap, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 200 block of Alexa Court for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], DAMAGING A COMMUNICATION DEVICE WTIH INTENTION TO PREVENT HELP [591.5PC], Case no. 231150

02:00 — Rovasha Underwood, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Theatre Drive for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 231153

22:26 — Guy Hatchell, of Buellton was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and S River Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231162

22:15 — Robert Rojas, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on 12th and Park St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231161

23:54 — Colton Borges, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Spring St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231164

April 12, 2023

21:40 — Walter Rouse, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231160

April 14, 2023

00:35 — Fernando Ortizgalvez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231178

07:22 — Israel Daniloff, of Arroyo Grande was arrested for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231179

08:43 — Travis Bager, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231180

April 15, 2023

23:56 — Amber Aguilera, of Cambria was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231186

02:33 — Cristian Melgarcermeno, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231190

02:45 — Oscar Rodriguez, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on the corner of Park St and 14th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231189

01:27 — Philip Hanna, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 12th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231187

April 16, 2023

00:42 — Brittany Myers, of San Miguel, was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 101 and 24th ST for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231192

02:21 — Erick Basurtogalvez, of Fresno was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231193

02:52 — Arely Flores, of Shandon was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231197

02:33 — Jacinto Perezfuentes, of Arroyo Grande was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Capital Hill for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231195

04:46 — Juan Bravo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Capital Hill for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231196

02:46 — Isidro Jimenez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Capital Hill for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231196

12:57 — Daniel Fitzpatrick, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231198

15:33 — Michael Lutje, of Santa Monica was summoned/cited on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231199

16:37 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231200

21:52 — Rosie Carona, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Olive St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231203

21:43 — Albert Francis, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231202

April 17, 2023

01:02 — Victor Cruzrendon, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231205

