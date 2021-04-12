Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 05, 2021

02:48— Riley Kathleen Brieno, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 14th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0876

April 06, 2021

05:39— Alexander Matthew Lopezgoranson, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 80 block of Cary St. and released to another agency for BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE/AUTO [459PC-AUTO], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], TAMPERING/INJURING VEHICLE OR CONTENTS [10852VC]; Case no. 210882

14:55— Luis Alberto Amaroortiz, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Riverside Dr. and booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 210887

April 07, 2021

23:18— Jenifer Lynn Ecklund, 42, of Templeton was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC]; Case no. 210989

April 08, 2021

00:40— Darryl Andrew Henderson, 43, of Belfair, WA, and was released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210899

17:57— Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested at Walmart and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210903

April 09, 2021

01:05— Steve Melo Teixeira, 47, transient, was arrested on the 3500 block of Spring St. and was booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S]; Case no. 210909

11:55— George Nikolayev Arteaga, 30, transient, was arrested on the 1000 block of Spring St. and was booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210912

12:01— Taylor Anne Bork, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210901

12:54— Nghia Dai Lu, 34, of San Jose, CA, was arrested on the 740 block of Spring St. and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210913

19:20— Darrell Lewis Eide, 74, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210915

23:27— Enrique Manuel Santos, 51, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210917

23:30— Eduardo Hernandez Santos, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on 24th St. and Park St. and was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 210917

April 10, 2021

03:11— Janessa Marie Avila, 32, of Camarillo, CA, and was arrested on the 1800 block of Oak St. and was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 210918

03:53— Nghia Dai Lu, 34, of San Jose, CA, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], TRESPASS/POSTED LAND [602(K)PC]; Case no. 210919

22:02— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0924

April 11, 2021

07:50— Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on Black Oak Dr. and was released to a third party for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 210927

23:15— Christopher Lee Closser, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Riverside Ave. and was booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 210934

Atascadero Police Department

April 05, 2021

11:24— Marlinda Ann Croom, 51, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 210858

21:21— Marvin Adams, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)]; Case no. 210861

April 06, 2021

21:18— Raymond Bobby Williams, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210868

21:30— Justin Allen Meloon, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210868

April 07, 2021

00:28— Nathan Dean Williams, 39, of Los Osos was arrested on HWY 101 NB and Traffic Way and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210871

13:06— Brandon Robert Menane, 18, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 210877

15:06— Jeremy Till Hale, 44, transient, was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210880

19:27— Martin Sandoval, 54, of Fremont, CA, was arrested on the 9100 block of Avenida Maria and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)]; Case no. 210884

April 08, 2021

16:30— Hector Torres, 24, of Houston TX, was arrested on the 7000 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER WRITTEN PROMISE [853.8]; Case no. 210890

April 09, 2021

00:16— Christopher Jr Hogan, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested at Paloma Creek Park and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)], VANDALISM:DAMAGE PROPERTY [594(A)(2)]; Case no. 210895

12:00— Andres Rodriguez, 58, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of San Anselmo Rd. and El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210900

April 10, 2021

01:26— Victor Diaz, 22, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Palma Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210904

16:33— Gabriel Valenty Netz, 27, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201444

16:33— Gabriel Valenty Netz, 27, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210907

18:20— Gabriel Valenty Netz, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210908

April 11, 2021

02:13— James Gordon Korski, 25, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Montecito Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202620

19:39— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 46, transient, was arrested on the 5000 block of Rosario Ave. and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 210920

