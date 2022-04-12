Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 04, 2022

02:40— Livian Brasileiro, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and River Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220968

03:40— Luis Emilio Maldonadocortez, 21, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 1600 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220969

11:04— Robert Allen Perez, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE [459PC]; Case no. 22-0963

12:41— Jonathan Michael Imig, 26, transient, was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220975

18:20— Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 22-0978

20:10— Kenneth Peterson, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2900 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0980

22:43— Cameron Albert Maclauchlin, 68, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Scott St. and Creston Rd. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220981

April 05, 2022

11:51— Michael Patrick Scott, 32, of Missoula, MT, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 15-2092

14:21— Edgar Stanley Canales, 34, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220958

15:49— Catherine Inez Hunt, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on SB 101 and Main St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220987

21:27— Pedro Josue Osuna, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220990

21:05— Jessica Anne Dahl, 34, of Riverside, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220990

22:21— Scott Lamont Adams, 53, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220992

April 06, 2022

10:34— Francisco Martinezpacheco, 28, of San Miguel was arrested on the 1000 block of Mission St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 220993

21:58— Keith Russell Steenport, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-1002

22:35— Oren Jonathan Rosenfeld, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221003

22:49— Abel Rojaspineda, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 46E and Buena Vista Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221004

April 07, 2022

10:16— Leonard Felipe Trujillo, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 22-1008

20:09— Chad James Castorena, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and release for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221017

23:03— Aurelia Sanchezrivera, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1019

April 08, 2022

02:58— Jabus Collins, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221021

14:20— Nashua Donn Curtis, 26, of Bradley was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 20-0127

17:21— Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1026

21:25— Justin Stawiarski Medford, 30, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 2200 block of Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for INTENTIONAL INTERFERENCE W/BUSINESS…[602.1(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221027

April 09, 2022

00:32— Hayley Elizabeth Arthur, 22, of Fresno, CA, was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220129

02:14— Leonardo Lopezmartinez, 21, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Creston Rd. and Cedarwood Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221030

09:16— David Isacc Garcia, 35, of Templeton was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and release for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 221034

21:50— Danny Allen Burrow, 40, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221037

22:56— Jeffrey Jack Hermes, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Railroad St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 221038

April 10, 2022

05:18— Emilymartika Lily B Mendozaaragon, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 221043

18:15— Michael Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221049

22:37— Albino Chavezcuellar, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Beechwood Dr. and Silver Oak Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221050

Atascadero Police Department

April 04, 2022

10:42— Valerie A Dunham, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220871

April 05, 2022

07:38— Gary Lee Hargis, 43, transient, was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR AFTER WRITTEN PROMISE [853.7]; Case no. 220875

16:04— Jeffrey Alan Humphrey, 57, of Atascadero was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(B)(2)(A)]; Case no. 220881

April 06, 2022

09:26— Alexander Brandon Class, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5700 block of Santa Cruz Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], ARSON:INHABITED STRUCTURE/PROPERTY [451(B)], CAUSING FIRE OF PROPERTY [452(D)]; Case no. 220886

09:26— Alexander Brandon Class, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5700 block of Santa Cruz Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220890

10:59— Jason R K E Borge, 31, of Atascadero was cited for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)]; Case no. 220888

21:17— Kelly Lynn Blair, 46, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220895

01:06— Kelly Lynn Blair, 46, transient, was arrested on the 5700 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 220898

April 07, 2022

13:59— Joseph Kevin Snider, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Atascadero Ave. and Morro Rd. and cited for UNLAWFUL USE OF LICENSE [14601(A)(1)], FAIL PROVE FIN RSP:PO REQ [16028(A)], DEFECTIVE WINDSHIELD/ETC [26710]; Case no. 220901

April 08, 2022

01:23— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 34, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220906

09:53— Amber Nichole Dockery, 32, of Atascadero was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220907

23:43— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 36, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220915

April 09, 2022

11:08— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Rosa Rd. and San Gabriel Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220918

20:08— Jeffrey Alan Humphrey, 57, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220919

