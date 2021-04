Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 29, 2021

23:13— Ivan Alexis Peraltabarrios, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek and released to a third party for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], WILLFULLY RESIST, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 210820

March 30, 2021

21:20— Travis Brandon Yanez, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1600 block of North River Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 210827

March 31, 2021

17:45— Judge James Norris, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS]; Case no. 21-0832

20:40— David Joseph Rider, 21, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DUI OF ALCOHOL AND DRUGS W/BODILY INJURY TO PERSON, NOT DRIVER [23153(F)VC]; Case no. 210834

April 01, 2021

12:15— Tomas Herevia, 51, of Dinuba Ca, was arrested on the 1600 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 210838

13:16— Kaleb Clay Bussey, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192330

April 02, 2021

02:19— Rachel Castillo, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0842

22:55— Noe Sanchez Mendoza, 50, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], WILLFULLY RESIST, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS… [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 210852

April 03, 2021

00:40— Raul Leon Lopez, 36, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for RELEASE NO CHARGES [849(B)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210853

00:45— Domingo Ruiz Salazar, 42, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no.210854

05:15— Scott Edward Venturini, 56, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210855

15:46— Gregory Douglas Young, 41, transient, was booked and released for LEWD CONDUCT IN A PUBLIC PLACE [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210859

23:36— Margaret Glenn McCormick, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of River Rd. and Cary St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 21-0863

April 04, 2021

01:36— Jose Isidro Torresmontes, 25, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of 14th St. and Park St. for RELEASE NO CHARGES [849(B)PC]; Case no. 210864

Atascadero Police Department

March 30, 2021

13:53— Ashley Marie Moss, 31, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5]; Case 210805

15:04— Jesstin Brett Bernard, 37, of Atascadero was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 200283

15:32— Lacy Ileane Baker, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 210807

15:40— Jacob William Lorton, 28, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], VIOLATE COURT ORDER TO PREVENT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [273.6(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210806

March 31, 2021

10:23— Brian Leonard Korth, 32, of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210811

13:52— Heath Harley Beckett, 53, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 202817

13:52— Heath Harley Beckett, 53, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202834

13:58— Jason Paul Flood, 49, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 200675

April 01, 2021

11:01— Jasun Evans Chance, 39, transient, was booked for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210822

11:03— Brenda Corelia Lubak, 59, of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210821

23:20— Travis Cory Meaderbrown, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Jornada Ln. and booked for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210830

23:20— Travis Cory Meaderbrown, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Jornada Ln. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 210829

April 02, 2021

02:56— Bernardo Segundo, 33, transient, was booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210831

14:48— Alan Wayne Duniven, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of Magnolia Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 191015

14:48— Alan Wayne Duniven, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of Magnolia Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 191903

14:48— Alan Wayne Duniven, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of Magnolia Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201394

14:48— Alan Wayne Duniven, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of Magnolia Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 192704

April 03, 2021

02:23— Heather Marie Brown, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6400 block of Santa Lucia Rd. And booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210840

19:18— Kurt Lee Lewis, 56, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2200 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)]; Case no. 210839

April 04, 2021

10:06— Lauri Lyn Chang, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6700 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for EXHIBIT DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [417(A)(1)]; Case no. 210846

19:32— Angelo Brockenbaugh Latham, 35, of Grover Beach was arrested on the corner of Lewis Ave. and West Mall and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 210853

