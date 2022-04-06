Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 28, 2022

00:25— Christopher Lawrence Thatcher, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220882

11:11— Edward Glenn Hash, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220884

15:11— Edgar Stanley Canales, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 520 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220886

March 29, 2022

17:43— Roger Corona Flores, 44, of San Jose, CA, was arrested on the 920 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220894

20:30— Michael Brandon Reyes, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220898

22:25— Vyron Fontaine Pennywell, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220900

March 30, 2022

01:38— Amanda Jade Jimenez, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Stoney Creek Rd. and Corral Creek Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220903

02:29— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 8th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220904

21:25— Misty Autumn Starbuck, 41, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Rolling Hills Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220915

22:40— Timothy Alexander Morones, 30, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Park St. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 220916

23:15— Demarest Ethaiah Pritchett, 21, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220917

March 31, 2022

00:05— Christopher Neil Raber, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Pine St. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 220919

11:29— Karly Shawnta Hawthorne, 26, of Ukiah, CA, was arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220924

15:41— Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0927

17:23— Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220929

19:44— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 220931

22:45— Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of St. Ann Dr. and released to another agency for DUI OF ALCOHOL AND DRUGS W/BODILY INJURY TO PERSON, NOT DRIVER [23153(F)VC], ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220930

22:50— Daniel Thomas Smith, 60, of Paso Robles was arrested at US 101 at 46E and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 220932

April 01, 2022

01:47— Jessica Shea Walker, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 7th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220933

19:25— Edgar Stanley Canales, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1500 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220941

April 02, 2022

02:07— Edward Freddie Howard, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3100 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER/RECKLESSDRIVING [2800.2VC]; Case no. 220944

04:02— Carlos Gomez, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1700 block of Wade Dr. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC]; Case no. 220945

11:53— Yolanda Rodriguez Martinez, 51, of Corcoran, CA, was arrested on the RTE 46E at Union Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 22-0946

17:13— Joshua Aaron Gatti, 30, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0949

18:56— Ruben Arroyo, 48, of Bakersfied, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and

Casa Blanca Crt. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 220950

21:01— Jose Guadalupe Cano, 21, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for TRESSPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 220951

April 03, 2022

00:47— Vanesa Amalia Campoverde, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Summer Fallow Dr. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]

01:10— Stephen Christopher Lamm, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for REFUSING TO LEAVE LAND,REAL PROP.,STRUCT [602(N)PC]; Case no. 220954

06:30— Dustin Tyler Leek, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 22-0952

08:39— Nicholas Ernest Schaefer, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 220955

09:40— Julie Jamie Davis, 58, transient, was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220955

11:50— Maninder Singh, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2200 block of Oak St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220956

14:00— Jonathan Craig Lavorgna, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Ramada Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-0960

16:50— Steven Ray Ross, 31, of San Miguel was arrested on the 1100 block of Railroad St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 20-2691

20:45— Michael Frank Tidd, 62, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220965

21:00— April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [1425]; Case no. 220965

Atascadero Police Department

March 28, 2022

10:00— Corey Allen Willis, 30, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 220789

15;36— Julian Ramon Gomez, 32, transient, was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220795

16:02— Jose Guadalupe Cano, 21, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220796

19:24— Salvador Trinidadresendiz, 35, of Morro Bay was arrested on the corner of Capistrano Ave. and Mercedes Ave. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], ASSAULT ON PERSON [240], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220798

March 29, 2022

12:03— April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220800

15:13— Jacob Joseph Hamby, 35, of Templeton was arrested at the Santa Rosa Park and Ride and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220803

17:03— Corey Allen Willis, 30, transient, was arrested on the 9300 block of Pismo Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 220808

March 30, 2022

01:53— Logan Price Madonna, 25, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXEC OFCR [69(A)]; Case no. 220815

05:27— Jason Richard Ramirez, 39, of San Miguel was arrested on the 4200 block of Lobos Ave. and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1]; Case no. 220818

08:03— Kelly Anthony Knecht, 40, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 5500 block of Rosario Ave. and cited for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220744

15:23— Jason Richard Ramirez, 39, of San Miguel was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220823

16:05— Lacey Delaney Cox, 32, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of Lobos Ave. and Hermosilla Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220819

16:05— Lacey Delaney Cox, 32, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 4300 block of Lobos Ave. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220822

16:19— Guillermo Willie Lujan, 38, transient, was cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 220820

16:31— Dustin Louis Palmer, 37, of Arroyo Grande was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHILE ARMED W/LOADED FIREARM [11370.1(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], CARRY LOADED FIREARM IN PUBLIC UNDER SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES [25850(A)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 220821

19:53— Ashley Delsenia Standley, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5(A)]; Case no. 220826

March 31, 2022

00:41— Andrew Michael Powell, 26, transient, was arrested on the 7400 block of Navajoa Ave. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(B)(2)(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220828

April 01, 2022

11:08— Cruz Christopher Gomez, 42, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Anselmo Rd. and El Camino Real and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)];Case no. 220839

11:08— Cruz Christopher Gomez, 42, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Anselmo Rd. and El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220838

13:53— Simon Bentley James Lorden, 20, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd and Capistrano Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220843

16:34— Kristen Dejong, 30, was arrested on the 2200 block of San Fernando Rd. and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR AFTER WRITTEN PROMISE [853.8], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220848

16:40— Kristen Dejong, 30, was arrested on the 2200 block of San Fernando Rd. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], CNTL SUB PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220849

20:45— John Trevor Dalton, 26, transient, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220850

April 02, 2022

15:06— Brandon Allen Isabel, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Curbaril Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220853

April 03, 2022

09:59— Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220859

09:59— Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220858

20:35— Brianna Maw Thomas, 25, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220866

20:35— Brianna Maw Thomas, 25, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and booked for ROBBERY:FIRST DEGREE [211], ASSAULT WITH CAUSTIC CHEMICAL/ETC [244]; Case no. 220867

