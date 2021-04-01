Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 22, 2021

06:06— Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Railroad St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0762

13:52— Michael Paul Boghosian, 25, transient, was arrested on the 700 block of Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-0764

15:17— Jeanne Louise Provensen, 63, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and medically released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210765

15:47— Anthony Jack Melton, 41, of Paso Robles was booked and released for ELDER ABUSE: INFLICT INJURY MISDEMEANOR [368(C)PC]; Case no. 210767

March 24, 2021

00:26— Francis Michael Pinocchio, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Scott St. and Via Ramona and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-0779

March 25, 2021

01:51— Taylor Anne Bork, 39, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC]; Case no. 210783

01:48— Raul Garvacioflores, 30, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 500 block of Ferro Ln. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 210784

March 27, 2021

00:00— Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 24th St. and booked and released for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], VANDALISM [594(A)PC]; Case no. 21-0802

22:33— Evalene Carmack, 23, of Atascadero was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210805

March 28, 2021

02:18— Salvador Astorga, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Adelaida Rd. and Nacimiento Lake Dr. and booked and released for TAKING A VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-0806

23:35— Rafael Josue Martinez, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 12th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210812

Atascadero Police Department

March 22, 2021

02:36— Joseph Edward Pennington, 40, transient, was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 210729

02:56— Paul Anthony Brill, 54, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210730

08:19— Trevor Roy Stai, 48, was booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 210731

13:26— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210736

March 23, 2021

03:09— Benjamin Sage Pharis, 33, of Atascadero was arrested at the rear of Smart and Final and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 210740

March 25, 2021

05:56— Austin Mark Mackinga, 18, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Carmel Rd. and booked for CARRYING SWITCHBLADE KNIFE ON PERSON [21510(B)], MINOR (UNDER 21) DRIVING WITH BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL OF .05 OR [23140(A)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)]; Case no. 210758

09:23— Simon Lorden, 19, of Atascadero was booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 210760

11:50— Joseph Kevin Snider, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 202631

11:50— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)]; Case no. 210760

11:50— Joseph Kevin Snider, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)]; Case no. 210760

13:53— Travis Lee Mathes, 26, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210762

18:55— Raymond George Bullus, 32, of Atascadero was arrested in the McDonalds Parking Lot and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 210765

21:11— Timothy Lane Burch, 49, of Cayucos was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no, 210766

23:58— James William Bradley, 38, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 7200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210768

March 26, 2021

01:55— Brittany Briana Hulbertmiller, 36, of Long Beach, CA, was arrested in the Walgreens Parking Lot and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 210769

20:55— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202768

20:55— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 210777

20:55— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202648

22:33— Makaila Tyler Currell, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202051

23:22— Angel Benjamin Guerrero, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 3600 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 210780

March 27, 2021

22:33— Makaila Tyler Currell, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 210779

March 28, 2021

02:10— Christine Cassel Defrance, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Viejo Camino and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)]; Case no. 210787

21:50— Martin Sandoval, 54, of Fremont, CA, was arrested on the 9100 block of Avenida Maria and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)], VIOL COURT ORDER TO PREVENT DOMESTIC VIOL W/PHYSICAL INJ [273.6(B)]; Case no. 210792

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related