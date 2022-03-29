Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 21, 2022

22:40— Serena Lynn Bishop, 41, of Oceano was arrested on the corner of Cedarwood Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC}; Case no. 22-0826

21:39— Collin Earl Higbee, 30, of Creston was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 220756

23:04— Amanda Mertz Snyder, 57, of Shandon was arrested on the 500 block of Fein Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220827

March 22, 2022

16:20— Brayano Uriel Sandovalmagallon, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202172

19:30— Justin Reed Billips, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3400 block of Park St. and released to another agency for BURGLARY – 1ST DEGREE [459PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-0837

March 23, 2022

21:30— Alex Alejandro Lopez, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 220853

23:52— Mersades Ann Myers, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on Creston Rd. at Golden Hill and released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220854

March 24, 2022

08:45— Scott Charles Schultz, 36, of Los Osos was arrested on Theatre Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220855

13:14— Heidi Win Meador, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 14th St. and Park St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220857

20:11— Jose Pablo Riosrios, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220858

22:15— Rena Eileen Powers, 26, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of 12th St. and Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220860

22:49— Dean Mathew Shupp, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for WRONG PLATES ON VEHICLE [4462(B)VC], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220859

March 25, 2022

17:45— Sidney Tomis Dunlap, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for ADW/FORCE:POSSIBLE GBI [245(A)(4)PC], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 22-0820

17:58— Justin Roe Gentry, 44, of Backfoot, ID, was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Oak St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220866

20:34— Daniel Richard Kulinski, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and release for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212143

22:57— Astrid Chantal Provensen, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Railroad St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220870

March 26, 2022

01:30— Kristina Marie Gonzales, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 6th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0871

22:50— Michael Joseph Steele, 33, of Templeton was arrested on the 700 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220877

March 27, 2022

02:45— Miguel Angel Gallegos, 24, of Watsonville, CA, was arrested on the 1100 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220878

Atascadero Police Department

March 21, 2022

13:58— Michael Frank Tidd, 62, of Paso Robles was booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 220729

14:00— April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220730

March 22, 2022

09:37— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220736

09:37— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, transient, was cited for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220735

13:02— Adam James Hughes, 39, transient, was booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 220739

March 24, 2022

11:45— Joshua Keith Hill, 43, of Paso Robles was booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1]; Case no. 220755

March 25, 2022

02:04— Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220761

02:04— Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220760

10:15— James Robert Franklin, 52, transient, was cited for FAIL TO APPEAR AFTER WRITTEN PROMISE [853.7]; Case no. 220765

19:45— Danny Allen Burrow, 40, transient, was arrested on the 5800 block of Capistrano Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220769

19:45— Danny Allen Burrow, 40, transient, was arrested on the 5800 block of Capistrano Ave. and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220770

March 26, 2022

00:33— Henry Theodore Lee Long, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8700 block of Plata Ln. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220771

00:33— Henry Theodore Lee Long, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8700 block of Plata Ln. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220772

10:00— Andrew Michael Powell, 26, transient, was arrested on the corner of 101 SB HWY and Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220776

12:48— Dennis Jacob Quick, 50, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 220777

