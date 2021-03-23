Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 14, 2021

14:00— Joseph James McCallum, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 9th St. and Park St. and Medical Released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 21-0678

March 15, 2021

08:34— Sarah Elizabeth Dukes, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Putter Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0685

18:47— Anthony Michael Flores, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC, POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0693

22:53— Brian Millan, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested at Smart and Final and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], PROWLING/PEEKING IN DOOR/WINDOW [647(I)PC]; Case no. 21-0695

March 16, 2021

15:37— Judge James Norris, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION PILLS [11375(B)(2)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210698

21:09— Frank David Battaglia, 42, of Fresno was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 15th St. and booked and released for LEWD CONDUCT IN A PUBLIC PLACE [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-0706

March 17, 2021

16:07— David Darin Hunt, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 9th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 210714

16:19— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles was booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-0715

20:50— Lisa Renee Carter, 55, of Rochester, WA, was arrested on the corner of 14th St. and Pine St. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210718

23:53— Cardale Eugene Waggoner, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner Union Rd. and Riverglen Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0721

March 18, 2021

00:00— Mark Daniel Samsow, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 1st St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0720

03:43— Oswaldo Norvey Salazar, 38, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC}, FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 21-0723

08:50— Claude Regan Keefover, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Ramada Rd. and booked and released for BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE/AUTO [459PC-AUTO], BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC]; Case no. 210725

11:57— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 35, transient, was arrested on the corner of 19th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210726

March 19, 2021

03:37— Oswaldo Norvey Salazar, 38, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 600 block of 17th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210735

16:06— Gabriel David Urueta, 30, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on NB HWY 101 and released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 210737

March 20, 2021

08:21— Kyle Thomas Isabel, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 900 block of Park St.and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 210746

13:00— Sanjuana Perez, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Via Ramona and booked and released for UNAUTHORIZED ENTERING IN DWELLING HOUSE [602.5PC]; Case no. 210748

02:50— Leonel Gomezmartinez, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 10th St. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210754

March 21, 2021

16:45— Adrian Maldonadochavez, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210757

20:14— Frank David Battaglia, 42, of Fresno was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(B)(2)(A)PC]; Case no. 210759

Atascadero Police Department

March 15, 2021

21:34— Joel Alexander Soloniuk, 43, transient, was arrested on the 8700 block of Plata Ln. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)]; Case no. 210670

March 16, 2021

09:09— Allen Lloyd Oliphant, 58, of Oceano was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210671

09:09— Allen Lloyd Oliphant, 58, of Oceano was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 210676

13:13— Jesse Ray Easterday, 29, transient was cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 210674

21:00— Layn Allen Banks, 67, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 210683

21:00— Joseph Edward Pennington, 40, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202636

21:00— Layn Allen Banks, 67, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202127

March 17, 2021

02:07— Tianna Marie Speth, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested at Paseo De Caballo at El Corte Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210686

March 18, 2021

02:30— Derinda Kay Trosper, 54, was arrested on the 5300 block of Traffic Way and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)]; Case no. 210697

09:38— Cody Andrew Smith, 18, of Templeton was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 210699

March 19, 2021

08:55— Mark James Orlick, 55, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Portola Rd. and cited for NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)], VIOLATION OF SPEED LIMIT SURROUNDING SPECIAL WORK CREWS [22362], EXPIRED REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)], DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5]; Case no. 210714

14:30— Desiree Rose Bond, 27, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210716

14:30— Desiree Rose Bond, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202647

14:30— Desiree Rose Bond, 27, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202729

March 20, 2021

13:09— Courtney Jade Cooper, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Rosario Ave and Traffic Way and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210719

March 21, 2021

00:12— Yaritza Maribel Harris, 32, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Atascadero Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)]; Case no. 210723

14:17— Lauri Lyn Chang, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6700 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 210724

15:40— Gary Harold Staub, 58, transient, was arrested on the 6000 block of Capistrano Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210720

16:14— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and La Linia Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210727

19:24— Anthony Arceneaux, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210721

