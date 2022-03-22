Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 14, 2022

01:20— Salvador Toralbernal, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Meadowlark Rd. and Starling Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 220725

03:21— Ernesto Chavezvelazquez, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Walnut Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE LICENSE RESTRICTED FOR DUI [14601.2(B)VC]; Case no. 220725

21:20— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220737

March 15, 2022

09:31— April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], SCANNER USE DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME [636.5PC]; Case no. 220739

10:02— Michael Frank Tidd, 62, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Vine St. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 220739

11:15— Alberto Vasquezrivera, 36, of Shandon was arrested on the corner of HWY 46 and Airport Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220740

18:37— Justin Reed Fillips, 31, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220749

22:45— Alex Perez, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 220750

March 16, 2022

00:32— Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Bearcat Ln. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220752

02:59— Bailey Ledger, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0753

March 17, 2022

20:34— Gabriel Marquez Naranjo, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 220783

23:10— Dino Christopher Dibenedetto, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Marigold Ln. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 220784

March 18, 2022

01:14— Angel Benjamin Guerrero, 47, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0768

01:30— Bailey James Ledger, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220787

03:15— Mark Paxton Dino Furtado, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220788

March 19, 2022

02:23— Nathan Carter Lopez, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Arciero Ct. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220803

02:47— Romario Hernandezcuarao, 22, of Shandon was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220804

March 20, 2022

00:41— Ubaldo Ulises Camachomacias, 34, of San Ardo, CA, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 13th St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220807

01:11— Jose Eric Isais, 24, of King City, CA, was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and released to a sober party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], FIGHTING IN PUBLIC PLACE [415(1)PC]; Case no. 220808

07:35— Marcus Tanner Bolton, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 22-0810

11:50— Ladd David Jones, 61, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220813

20:32— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220816

Atascadero Police Department

March 14, 2022

10:45— Angel Miguel Palafoxmontes, 41, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and San Gabriel Rd. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220645

20:50— Rhonda Leann Hamlin, 46, transient, was arrested on the 5500 block of West Mall and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220655

20:50— Rhonda Leann Hamlin, 46, transient, was arrested on the 5500 block of West Mall and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220654

23:58— Robert Norman Kerst, 52, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220656

March 15, 2022

00:07— Carey James Vasquez, 37, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 220657

14:22— Travis Thomas King, 36, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220662

March 16, 2022

02:00— Dylan Kane Honeabaumann, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7600 block of Pinal Ave. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], HIT AND RUN:PROP DAMAGE [20002(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220670

08:50— Douglas James Buckley, 44, of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220673

March 17, 2022

20:04— Abigail Elaine Muravez, 23, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220685

March 19, 2022

06:07— Ashley Marie Ulrich, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220707

March 20, 2022

10:49— Andrew Michael Powell, 26, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220716

10:52— Andrew Michael Powell, 26, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220715

12:41— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220718

12:41— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220717

