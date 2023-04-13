Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 13, 2023

00:00 — Regino Mejiagonzalez, of San Miguel was arrested. Case no. 230794

15:00 — Andrea Neider, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230797

14:23 — Joseph Perez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230797

20:38 — Enrique Bernadinoolivera, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230800

20:35 — Francisco Silva, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 500 block of 24th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case No. 230801

March 14, 2023

11:10 — Cody Sylvester, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 700 block of Paso Robles St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230804

15:00 — Genaro Avalos, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 19th and Riverside for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230808

20:40 — John Jenkins, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2900 block of Union Rd for BURGLARY [459PC], FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230811

March 15, 2023

13:21 — Guillermo Hernandez, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230814

20:29 — Hue Cooks, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st St and Pine St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230819

20:41 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was arrested for CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], Case no. 230820

23:57 — Eutequio Mejiahonzalez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Stoney Creek and Corral Creek for POSSESSION OF FAKE ID [470B PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 230822

March 16, 2023

01:13 — Brenda Sanchez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Rd for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 230823

17:07 — Tanner Harris, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 6th St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230828

17:29 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230829

18:50 — Jose Conterarasuribe, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Park St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230831

21:44 — Adela Escobedo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Buena Vista Dr for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 230933

23:01 — Victor Lopez III, of Paso Robles was on the 1400 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230834

23:20 — Andrew Embry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230835

March 17, 2023

13:17 — Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles was on view arrest in the Salinas Riverbed for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], Case no. 230825

13:48 — Tahnee Hart, of Paso Robles was arrested for POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 230843

14:30 — Autumn Reberry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the Salinas Riverbed on 13th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230842

09:52 — Audrey Michelson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Eastview Pl for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230837

11:49 — Cory Ormonde, of Templeton was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Park St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 230838

March 18, 2023

00:56 — Connor Thomas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Angus St for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 230846

02:02 — Jesus Cuaraespinosa, of Templeton was arrested for DISTURBING THE PEACE [415(1)PC], Case no. 230848

02:02 — Luis Cuaraespinosa, of Templeton was arrested for DISTURBING THE PEACE [415(1)PC], Case no. 230848

10:59 — Jose Uribe, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230849

13:39 — Andrea Kern, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2500 block of Theater Dr for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230851

14:30 — Anissa Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230852

14:50 — Benjamin Saiz, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230853

20:24 — Kadie Kassir, was arrest for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230854

22:06 — Basilio Pacheco, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230856

March 19, 2023

23:50 — Julio Galarza, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230858

00:12 — Stephan Myers, of Paso Robles was arrested for VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(A)(2)PC], Case no. 230859

16:31 — Phillisia Siddons, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 15th St and Chestnut St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230862

19:23 — Deshawn Young, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Walnut for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230863

March 27, 2023

11:07 — Seth Carmack, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2000 block of Theater Dr for VIOLATION OF A CRIMINAL PROTECTIVE ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], Case no. 230293

11:50— Marcus Bolton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 12th St and Chestnut St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230955

16:00 — Charles Meador, of Atascadero was summoned/cited on the corner of HWY 101 and S Spring St On-Ramp for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230960

23:13 — Matthew Mulkey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Mesa and Prospect for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230961

11:06 — Monique Zavala, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on 10th and Spring St for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], WINDOW TINTING [26708(A)(A)VC], Case no. 230954

March 28, 2023

12:52 — Robert Heer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 4900 Block of Wing Way for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230970

13:59 — Angelo Labarbera, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Spring St and 6th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230973

21:20 — Joshua Gatti, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Theatre Dr for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230979

21:13 — Susan Guillen, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Creston Rd for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230978

March 29, 2023

00:33 — Douglas Rambo, of Santa Margarita was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230981

01:24 — Jose Contrerasuribe, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230982

03:00 — Brian Bernstein, of Alamo was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Riverside for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230983

08:38 — Wilson Hudson, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230985

12:59 — John Grigg, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 230988

15:03 — Peter Antoniomatias, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Rambouillet Rd and St Ann Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230992

March 30, 2023

13:57 — Tyler Smith, of Paso Robles was summoned/Cited on the corner of HWY 101 and 17th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], 231000

14:42 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230999

14:43 — Floriberto Morenoflores, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Rambouillet Rd and Nicklaus St for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231001

20:05 — Tylene Hansen, of Creston was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231004

March 31, 2023

00:27 — Adam Kassir, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Riverside and 20th St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231007

10:10 — Joshua Cox, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 6th St and Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231009

12:32 — Walter Rouse, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 6th St and Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231011

21:09 — Wilfredo Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231019

21:59 — Thomas Green, of San Miguel was on view arrest on 400 block of Creston Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231021

22:34 — Darin Willis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Black Oak and 24th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231022

April 01, 2023

18:59 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231018

03:37 — Marcelino Ramonchavez, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Ysabel St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231024

13:18 — Victoria Manuel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block of Grand Canyon for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231029

19:41 — Curtis Olsen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Derby Ln for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231032

19:57 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231034

19:57 — Forest Kessinger, of Bakersfield was taken into custody on the 1800 block of Ramada Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231033

April 02, 2023

00:03 — Junior Nevarezdelamora, of Paso Robles was arrested for LOITERING TO COMMIT A CRIME [647(H)PC], Case no. 231036

01:49 — Dustin Seeber, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 800 block of Niblick for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231038

00:49 — Nathan Duckworth, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2900 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231037

07:12 — Andrea Kern, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF MEDICATION W/O PRESCRIPTION [4060 BP], Case no. 231039

09:14 — Walter Rouse, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231040

10:12 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231041

13:20 — James Korski, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231042

17:00 — Ramsey Shadfan, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231045

April 03, 2023

03:17 — Cameron Waller, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th Street for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231050

02:02 — Christopher Thatcher, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on 24th Street Bridge for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231049

16:00 — Walter Rouse, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring Street for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231057

00:00 — Cynthia Heer, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], Case no. 231056

00:00 — Francisco Campoverde, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 231059

18:50 — James Beck, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231060

20:54 — Abigail Muravez, of Grover Beach was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231062

18:50 — Amanda Snyder, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231062

22:52 — Jason Horning, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Commerce and Sherwood for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231063

19:36 — Kristin Pope, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Commerce and Sherwood for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231061

April 04, 2023

00:00 — Joseph Bell, of Grover Beach was summoned/cited for DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], Case no. 231067

13:35 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231073

17:25 — Lionel Campos, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231079

18:55 — Eli Alvarez, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Creston Rd for BATTERY [242PC], DEFRAUDING AN INNKEEPER [537(A)PC], Case no. 231080

20:01 — Cody Eddington, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231082

22:34 — Trevor Maciel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Spring St for VANDALISM [594(B)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231084

00:00 — Ashley Inman, of Templeton was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], TEXTING AND DRIVING [23123.5(A)PC], Case no. 231069

April 05, 2023

01:31 — Angel Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Niblick and Spring for CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231085

10:44 — John Grigg, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Park St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231086

21:45 — Vanessa Bedroni, of Cayucos was taken into custody on the corner of 24th and Riverside for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231088

22:45 — Justin Meloon, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Theater Drive for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231089

April 06, 2023

01:22 — Walter Rouse, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231090

07:57 — Brandon Isabel, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Creston and Orchard Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231091

11:14 — German Servando, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231095

17:01 — Baltazar Hernandezcampos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Driftwood and Redwood for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231097

April 07, 2023

00:54 — Sierra Shaw, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the 700 block of Paso Robles St for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231100

01:48 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Niblick for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231101

19:20 — Brandi Smith, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231110

22:55 — Timoteo Vazquezsantiago, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the corner of 32nd St and Oak St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231113

22:55 — Seguntiuno Pinzonpenafort, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 32nd St and Oak St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231113

23:48 — Jose Contrerasuribe, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231115

00:00 — Trevon Bridewell, of Paso Robles was arrested. Case no. 231114

April 08, 2023

17:39 — Alexandra Hillaire, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 231118

21:14 — Lauren Johnson, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 1200 block of 24th St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 231120

22:23 — Roberto Hernandez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Stoney Creek and Corral Creek for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231122

April 09, 2023

02:51 — Aurelio Santiagogalvez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Park and 14th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231126

01:50 — Araceli Arroyo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Oak St for BATTERY [242PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231124

02:11 — Villapando Gonzalez, of Atascadero was summoned/cited on the 500 block of Riverside for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231125

04:40 — Michael Bundren, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the W Alleyway 200 Spring St for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231127

07:12 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of Pine St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231128

12:27 — Walter Rouse, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231132

08:19 — Maleah Morgan, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231129

17:25 — Maruilio Martinezgarcia, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 231133

19:02 — Joy Barrientosvega, of Paso Robles was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231135

