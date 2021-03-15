Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 08, 2021

00:26— Fernando Ignaciogarcia, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210616

04:45— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 4th St. and booked and released for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)PC]; Case no. 210617

March 10, 2021

00:04— Gabriel Romerotenorio, 25, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0635

17:59— Ramon Laraoseguera, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210641

21:18— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested at the Paso Robles Inn and released to another agency for TRESPASS/DRIVE ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [602(M)PC]; Case no. 210642

March 11, 2021

07:01— Juan Carlos Acosta, 38, of San Jose was arrested on the 2100 block of Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210643

18:00— Raul Anthony Gomez, 51, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210652

21:54— Stephen Kirk Askew, 57, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 900 block of Austin Ct. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC]; Case no. 21-0653

23:01— Steven James Missamore, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 900 block of Austin Ct. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0653

March 12, 2021

08:54— Michael Constantine Daniloff, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 170 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC]; Case no. 210659

17:37— Steven Victor Smith, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS… [148(A)(1)PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 210663

20:00— Diane Shokohi, 31, of Orinda was arrested on the 2100 block of Spring St. and was released by a peace officer for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [4060B&P]; Case no. 210665

March 13, 2021

02:05— Angel Geronimo, 28, of King City was released by a peace office for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 210667

March 14, 2021

04:06— Jose Albinocontreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210674

11:32— Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210683

Atascadero Police Department

March 08, 2021

02:01— Sarah Joi Holland, 33, transient, was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 210581

02:03— Layla Rachelle Reid, 18, of Nipomo was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210582

15:41— Paul Michael Fann, 51, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210591

20:36— Virginia Dorothy Geftakys, 48, of Templeton was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 210596

20:56— Kenneth Isaac Cordova, 17, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for WARRANT- JUVENILE AUTHORITY CODE [300]; Case no. 210597

22:11— Donald Jay Avery, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8400 block of Pueblo Ave. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], RECEIVING STOLEN VEHICLE [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 210598

March 09, 2021

00:00— Bradley Darnell Lee, 59, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 193430

09:01— Desiree Rose Bond, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210602

12:48— Bradley Darnell Lee, 59, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)], EXPIRED REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)]; Case no. 210605

12:48— Bradley Darnell Lee, 59, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 193424

16:44— Austin Lyle Cook, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY ON PERSON [242], SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 210525

March 10, 2021

10:50— Brian Perales, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested on the 5800 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1), CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON IN VEHICLE [25400(A)(1)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 210616

21:20— Christopher George Kangris, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210624

March 11, 2021

22:18— Alfred Leroy Sweet, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210633

March 12, 2021

02:03— Zachary Wildmon, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Lake View Dr. and Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210634

02:13— Jose Cayetano Cruz, 49, of Los Angeles was arrested on the 8700 block of HWY 101 N and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210635

14:02— Trevor Roy Stai, 48, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210641

20:04— Shaminette Keegan, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for PETTY THEFT [484(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210642

March 13, 2021

02:39— Rocc Dennis Collins, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Estrada Ave. and Mananita Ave. and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 210646

19:13— John Harold Vitale, 56, of San Jose was arrested on the 8500 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210652

March 14, 2021

21:15— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202554

