Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.
Paso Robles Police Department
March 08, 2021
00:26— Fernando Ignaciogarcia, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210616
04:45— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 4th St. and booked and released for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)PC]; Case no. 210617
March 10, 2021
00:04— Gabriel Romerotenorio, 25, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0635
17:59— Ramon Laraoseguera, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210641
21:18— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested at the Paso Robles Inn and released to another agency for TRESPASS/DRIVE ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [602(M)PC]; Case no. 210642
March 11, 2021
07:01— Juan Carlos Acosta, 38, of San Jose was arrested on the 2100 block of Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210643
18:00— Raul Anthony Gomez, 51, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210652
21:54— Stephen Kirk Askew, 57, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 900 block of Austin Ct. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC]; Case no. 21-0653
23:01— Steven James Missamore, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 900 block of Austin Ct. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0653
March 12, 2021
08:54— Michael Constantine Daniloff, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 170 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC]; Case no. 210659
17:37— Steven Victor Smith, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS… [148(A)(1)PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 210663
20:00— Diane Shokohi, 31, of Orinda was arrested on the 2100 block of Spring St. and was released by a peace officer for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [4060B&P]; Case no. 210665
March 13, 2021
02:05— Angel Geronimo, 28, of King City was released by a peace office for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 210667
March 14, 2021
04:06— Jose Albinocontreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210674
11:32— Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210683
Atascadero Police Department
March 08, 2021
02:01— Sarah Joi Holland, 33, transient, was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 210581
02:03— Layla Rachelle Reid, 18, of Nipomo was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210582
15:41— Paul Michael Fann, 51, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210591
20:36— Virginia Dorothy Geftakys, 48, of Templeton was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 210596
20:56— Kenneth Isaac Cordova, 17, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for WARRANT- JUVENILE AUTHORITY CODE [300]; Case no. 210597
22:11— Donald Jay Avery, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8400 block of Pueblo Ave. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], RECEIVING STOLEN VEHICLE [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 210598
March 09, 2021
00:00— Bradley Darnell Lee, 59, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 193430
09:01— Desiree Rose Bond, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210602
12:48— Bradley Darnell Lee, 59, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)], EXPIRED REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)]; Case no. 210605
12:48— Bradley Darnell Lee, 59, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 193424
16:44— Austin Lyle Cook, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY ON PERSON [242], SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 210525
March 10, 2021
10:50— Brian Perales, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested on the 5800 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1), CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON IN VEHICLE [25400(A)(1)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 210616
21:20— Christopher George Kangris, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210624
March 11, 2021
22:18— Alfred Leroy Sweet, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210633
March 12, 2021
02:03— Zachary Wildmon, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Lake View Dr. and Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210634
02:13— Jose Cayetano Cruz, 49, of Los Angeles was arrested on the 8700 block of HWY 101 N and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210635
14:02— Trevor Roy Stai, 48, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210641
20:04— Shaminette Keegan, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for PETTY THEFT [484(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210642
March 13, 2021
02:39— Rocc Dennis Collins, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Estrada Ave. and Mananita Ave. and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 210646
19:13— John Harold Vitale, 56, of San Jose was arrested on the 8500 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210652
March 14, 2021
21:15— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202554