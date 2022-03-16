Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 07, 2022

23:40— Librado Lopezmartinez, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-0645

03:13— Lisa Suzanne Murray, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220646

09:22— Collin Earl Higbee, 30, of Creston was arrested on the 200 block of Santa Ysabel Ave. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 220648

10:52— Mark Edward Omara, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverbank Ln. and Creeksand Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 220649

12:35— Ryan David Sears, 40, of Atascadero was arrested in the Riverbed and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220651

12:54— Beth Denia Skinner, 39, of Creston was arrested in the Riverbed and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-0650

13:16— Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 220650

17:28— Spencer Douglas Donovan, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and Avenida Del Sol and released to a third party for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 220651

21:17— Darin Christopher Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220660

21:25— Agustin Alvaradomendez Ramirez, 34, of San Bernardino, CA, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 6th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220661

March 08, 2022

23:59— Hannah Michelle Hogue, 28, of Los Osos was arrested on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220671

March 10, 2022

00:49— Justin Reed Billips, 31, of Paso Robles was released by a peace office on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Summit Rd. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220683

01:37— David Raymond Merino, 51, of Templeton was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220684

17:08— Angelica Monique Smith, 25, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220691

21:39— Uriah Orian Giles, 48, of Bradley was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 220696

23:22— Haley Elizabeth Delia, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S River Rd. at Navajo and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 220697

23:59— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220104

March 11, 2022

21:44— Edgar Daniel Guevara, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 220702

March 12, 2022

02:32— Gerardo Jesus Castro, 20, of Templeton was arrested on 101 S At 4th St. and released to another agency for EVADING A PEACE OFFICER/RECKLESSDRIVING [2800.2VC], DUI PROBATION W/BAC GREATER THAN .01 [23154(A)VC], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], UNLAWFUL TRANSPORTATION/SALE OF NARCOTIC [11352(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 220705

03:36— Shawn Michael Sweeney, 35, of San Miguel was arrested on SR 101 and Ramada Dr. and booked and released for DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 220704

05:40— Darin Christopher Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220706

05:40— Edward Glenn Hash, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220706

16:55— Amber Leeann Trusty, 37, of Lockwood, CA, was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and booked and released for TRESSPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 220712

18:43— Benito Avalos Dominguez, 25, of King City, CA, was arrested on the corner of 21st. St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220713

16:00— William Dean Foote, 68, of Templeton was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Dr. and released to another agency for CONTACT W/MINOR W/INTENT TO COMMIT SEX CRIME [288.3(A)PC]; Case no. 220709

20:37— Luciano Rosalesdelossantos, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Corral Creek Rd. and Branch Creek. Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220714

Atascadero Police Department

March 07, 2022

00:03— Richard Albert Reasner, 30, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and HWY 41 and booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1]; Case no. 220564

08:43— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 8500 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 220565

23:33— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220575

23:33— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220576

March 08, 2022

15:46— Julia Christine Gustafson, 32, of Atascadero was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220588

23:23— Raymond George Bullus, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5100 block of Palma Ave. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220593

March 09, 2022

10:01— Cierra Nicole Romeroheath. 27, of Atascadero was booked for ENHANCEMENT- INFLICTING GREAT BODILY INJURY [12022.7(A)], INFLICT INJURY UPON CHILD [273D(A)]; Case no. 220217

11:25— Robert Joe Reynoso, 56, of Atascadero was cited for FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 220585

14:15— Joseph Henry Wright, 45, of Atascadero was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220596

14:15— Joseph Henry Wright, 45, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 220597

14:16— Brandy Stacy Kolbe, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9000 block of Ash St. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220598

23:23— Raymond George Bullus, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5100 block of Palma Ave. and booked for FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220592

March 10, 2022

00:10— Kenneth William Bourbeau, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Graves Creek Rd. and Monterey Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220608

22:02— Scott Allen Shockley, 63, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Serena Ct. and cited for DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 220613

March 11, 2022

00:27— Ned Andrew Fennell, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220614

13:19— Margaret Diane Pacheco, 63, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 7700 block of Morro Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)]; Case no. 220616

March 12, 2022

01:10— Jacob Daniel Dowless, 18, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220623

23:35— Caden Bryce Napolitano, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and 101 FWY and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)]; Case no. 220633

March 13, 2022

10:20— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on the 5500 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY [664/459-RES]; Case no. 220638

