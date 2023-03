Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 06, 2023

11:55 — Mariano Rosales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the Paso Robles Police Department for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230734

22:40 — William Cuellar, of San Diego was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230738

March 07, 2023

00:17 — Francisco Cuevas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3500 block of Spring St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230739

01:14 — Jason Allen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230740

10:41— Audreena Wiley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Gregory and Spring for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230742

13:27 — Gerardo Alcaraz, of Inglewood was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230744

13:27 — German Servando, of Paso Robles was arrested for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230744

16:18 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Shannon Hill Dr for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FELONY VIOLATIONS OF A COURT ORDER [166(C)(4)PC], Case no. 230750

20:47 — Daniel Smith, of Shandon was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 46 and Buena Vista for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230751

March 08, 2023

05:20 — Benjamin Roberts, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Navajo Dr for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230752

14:29 — Joseph Eagan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 230755

18:12 — Lisa Bird, of Laguna Beach was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Buena Vista for BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 230760

March 09, 2023

00:45 — Taylor Reid, of Montana was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DAMAGING A COMMUNICATION DEVICE WTIH INTENTION TO PREVENT HELP [591.5PC], Case no. 230763

22:16 — Jose Contrearasuribe, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230770

March 10, 2023

11:05 — David Oliver, of California was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F. Case no. 230771

17:47 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230772

19:57 — Ashley Zamora, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Moran Ct for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 230773

March 11, 2023

13:47 — Heriberto Pacheco, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230775

14:26 — Cord Charlton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230776

19:47 — Philip Levison, of Los Osos was on view arrest on the 100 block of Vine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 230777

20:10 — Yorley Bustemante, of California was on view arrest on the corner of Park St and 11th St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 230778

22:12 — Augustin Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Walnut Dr for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 230779

23:13 — Luis Carrilloreyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 230782

23:05 — Delossantos Rosales, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230781

March 12, 2023

00:39 — Benjamin Pharis, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230783

01:40 — Jony Barrientosgallardo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 block of Fein St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 230784

09:09 — Michael Contreras, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Gregory St and Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230786

09:56 — Willie Martin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 17th and Riverside for POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], Case no. 230787

22:33 — Ana Nunez, of Paso Robles was arrested for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230791

22:07 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Rt 101 and Rt 46E for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230790

