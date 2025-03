Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.



Paso Robles Police Department

March 03, 2025

03:04 — Brandon Amaro, of Texas was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250803

03:04 — Jose Mendez, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250803

12:44 — Veronica Paramo, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Creston Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250807

13:30 — Joshua Martinburrow, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at McDonalds for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250811

22:01 — David Hunt, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Katherine Court for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250813

March 04, 2025

00:04 — Jessica Martinez, of Templeton was summoned/cited on the 1600 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 250814

09:05 — Austin Weimann, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 250816

15:30 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was on view arrest on 22nd and Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250820

March 05, 2025

18:54 — Darrell King, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Vineyard and Main Street for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 250691

00:13 — Ryan Teale, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Camino Lobo for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250825

10:16 — Joshuajohn Briones, of Atascadero was on view arrest on Ysabel and Creston Road for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 250826

10:42 — Matthew Ellis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 Spring Street for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250827

13:00 — Adrian Ortega, of San Miguel was on view arrest on 13th and Paso Robles Street for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250829

11:45 — Joshua Parker, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 46E and HWY 101 for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250828

15:14 — Serapio Anastaciocristobal, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 250832

18:01 — Darlene Moore, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of Vineyard and Main Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 250836

18:31 — Leslie Gragg, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Creston Road for BURGLARY [459PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 250838

19:21 — Scott Adams, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 3rd Street for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], BATTERY [242 PC], Case no. 250839

17:50 — Darrell King, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of Vineyard and Main Street for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250836

March 06, 2025

02:00 — Joy Thompson, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Creston Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250841

12:13 — Kerry Allison, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250845

16:05 — Albert James III, of Morro Bay was arrested for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250854

16:53 — Felipe Moreno, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250855

18:12 — Neeka Harvey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250856

15:16 — Tanny Brooks, of Oregon was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250850

00:00 — Rene Gonzalezsantos, of Salinas was arrested on Rt 46 E and Union Rd. Case no. 250861

March 07, 2025

16:27 — Sadie Vaughan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 19600 block of Creston Road for TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], Case no. 244233

13:48 — Sequoia Holton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of N. River Road and River Oaks for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250867

14:39 — Phillip Mena, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Creston Rd and Cedarwood Dr for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 250870

15:43 — Joe Sweet, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250871

16:27 — Sadie Vaughan, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 250025

04:51 — Glenn Glavor, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 600 block of Park Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 250862

00:00 — Julian Garcia, of Paso Rob les was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd and Rolling Hills. Case no. 250873

March 08, 2025

01:13 — Eddie Carrillo, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 700 block of 24th Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250875

23:23 — William Martinez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250874

07:53 — Christopher Dolan, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3600 block of Spring Street for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 250876

22:24 — Cesario Ornelasavina, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Charlois Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250882

23:11 — Brayan Sandovalmagallon, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Park Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250883

March 09, 2025

00:13 — Jonathan Legaspi, was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250885

08:33 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 250886

15:11 — Jose Loeramontano, was arrested for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], BURGLARY [459PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250890

15:10 — Antonia Aguilarbonita, of Visalia was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring Street for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], BURGLARY [459PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250890

15:10 — Alfonso Barragancardenas, was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 250890

20:54 — Manuel Gonzalezlimon, of Marina was on view arrest on the corner of 13th Street and Spring Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250891

23:41 — Nathan Sanchez, of Soledad was on view arrest on the corner of 13th Street and Park Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 250893

