Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 01, 2021

01:58— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 6th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201987

12:58— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested at the Paso Robles City Park and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201987

13:17— Joel Alexander Soloniuk, 43, transient, was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210551

21:19— Ronald Joseph Silva, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet Rd. and Niblick Rd. and released to a third party for DUI PROBATION W/BAC GREATER THAN .01 [23154(A)VC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 210554

March 02, 2021

19:02— Jeffrey Paul Lord, 63, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-0565

March 03, 2021

22:35— Gregory Lee Clark, 53, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0567

14:45— Alejandro Huertagarcia, 44, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRAWS/EXHIBITS ANY DEADLYWEAPON NOT GUN [417(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-0569

March 04, 2021

00:05— Mario Gonzalezalvarez, 18, of San Miguel was arrested on the 1900 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210575

23:25— Connor Andrew Kanen, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 12th and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210589

March 05, 2021

00:21— Loren Maclean Hamilton, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 10th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0590

10:13— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 35, transient, was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210592

17:14— Maria Michele Romo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on HWY 46E and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210597

23:38— Ashley Rose Pulford, 40, of Cambria was arrested on S R 46E at Golden Hill Rd. and released to another agency for DUI OF ALCOHOL AND DRUGS W/BODILY INJURY TO PERSON, NOT DRIVER [23153(F)VC], HIT AND RUN/DEATH OR INJURY [20001VC], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER/RECKLESSDRIVING [2800.2VC], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], UNLAWFUL TRANSPORTATION/SALE OF NARCOTIC [11352(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 210597

22:05— Justin Roe Gentry, 43, of Idaho, Ca, was released to another party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210601

23:05— Hugo Enrique Sanchez, 33, of Bakersfield was arrested on the 1100 block of Pine St. and booked and released for LEWD CONDUCT IN A PUBLIC PLACE [647(A)PC]; Case no. 210602

March 06, 2021

00:02— Anatalio Primoponce, 24, of San Miguel was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210603

01:49— Adam Contreras, 23, of Lamont, Ca, was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 210604

14:00— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was booked and released for REFUSING TO LEAVE LAND,REAL PROP.,STRUCT [602(N)PC]; Case no. 21-0605

18:30— Chad Anthony Guidici, 45, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 2200 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], FOURTH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE [23152(B)/23175VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 210606

March 07, 2021

11:55— Nathan Peter Alves, 44, of Fresno was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210612

12:30— Jacob James Newsome, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Melody Dr. and Lana St. for EVADING A PEACE OFFICER/RECKLESSDRIVING [2800.2VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]

Atascadero Police Department

March 01, 2021

22:40— Jonathan Daniel Whitaker, 53, transient, was arrested on the corner Santa Rosa Rd. and Atascadero Ave. and cited for DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5]; Case no. 210517

March 02, 2021

09:37— Arthur Henry Castellanos, 45, transient, was arrested on the corner of Lewis Ave. and Capistrano Ave. and cited for LITTERING WITHIN 150 FT OF WATER [5652(A)]; Case no. 210520

10:18— Alec Wayne Delrio, 23, of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210521

14:41— Michael Andrew Torres, 36, of San Miguel was cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210530

14:42— Jaz Daniel Mackey, 35, of Atascadero was cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210527

March 03, 2021

14:38— Russell Eugene Towns, 58, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for TRESPASS:OCCUPY PROPERTY WITHOUT CONSENT [602(M)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:LODGE WITHOUT OWNERS CONSENT [647(E)]; Case no. 210536

14:38— Joyce Ann Robinson, 59, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for TRESPASS:OCCUPY PROPERTY WITHOUT CONSENT [602(M)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:LODGE WITHOUT OWNERS CONSENT [647(E)]; Case no. 210536

22:36— Jesse Ray Easterday, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202368

22:36— Jesse Ray Easterday, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202202

March 04, 2021

01:42— David Luis Alvarez, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 210541

02:37— Austin Lyle Cook, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210542

02:44— Anthony William Thomas, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202462

11:02— Chadd R Flannagan, 40, of Atascadero was booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 210529

17:54— Christian Shane Ellman, 23, transient, was arrested on the corner of Pueblo Ave. and San Luis Ave. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 210552

19:48— Christian Shane Ellman, 23, transient, was arrested at the Atascadero Mini Storage and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FELONY [11350(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 210553

20:58— Neil Bruce Lownes, 70, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Santa Barbara Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210554

March 05, 2021

00:45— Chadd R Flannagan, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1500 block of Kansas Ave. and booked for VIOLATE COURT ORDER TO PREVENT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [273.6(A)]; Case no. 210556

13:14— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the Lewis Street Bridge and cited for BENCH WARRANT FTA ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5(2)]; Case no. 202534

13:15— Paul Donald Everett F Bramon, 41, transient, was arrested on the 6600 block of Lewis Ave. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210564

15:46— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 46, transient, was arrested on the Via Ave Bridge and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE:WARRANT ARREST [1551(A)]; Case no. 210566

March 06, 2021

01:18— Michael Evers Miller, 57, of Reno NV, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210571

03:43— Tyler Stephen Smith, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210572

14:55— Heather Noelle Buscho, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(A)], DUI .08 ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(B)]; Case no. 210574

15:11— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of Santa Ysabel Ave. and booked for FALSE IMPRISONMENT W/VIOLENCE/ETC [236], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)], BURGLARY:FIRST DEGREE [459], ATTEMPTED KIDNAP [664/207]; Case no. 210575

March 07, 2021

15:00— Matthew Caesar Martinez, 51, of Monterey County was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 210579

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related