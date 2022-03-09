Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 28, 2022

12:08— Christopher Patrick Meloon, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 3500 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for HIT AND RUN/DEATH OR INJURY [20001VC]; Case no. 220559

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

15:25— Jose Manuel Nusico, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220568

17:29— Wade Joseph Tucker, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220571

20:16— Jose Manuel Nusico, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 132928

20:43— Marco Eduardo Salgadocampos, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 18th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 220574

March 01, 2022

09:47— William Lee Spencer, 60, of Kerman, CA, was arrested at Chevron on 24th St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ ETC [30305(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF FIREARMS BY KNOWN FELON [12021PC], POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB W/FIREARM [11370.1H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE WITH LOADED FIREARM [11550(E)(1)H&S], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], MUSHROOMS [11391(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220577

14:00— Steven Lee Bartheauer, 40, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for ROBBERY [211PC]; Case no. 220583

22:18— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220590

23:04— Alejandro Rene Juarezsanchez, 23, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 220591

March 02, 2022

23:46— Raymond Virgil Smith, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Ramada Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0592

11:55— Phoenix Jade Shevling, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0596

16:28— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC]; Case no. 220576

18:35— Elizabeth Hernandez, 41, of Santa Maria, CA, was arrested on the corner of 6th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220601

21:50— Rebecca Marie Hobbs, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], COMMIT MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], ACQUIRE LOST/ETC ACCESS CARD W/INTENT TO USE/ETC [484E(B)PC], USE ANOTHER’S PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO OBTAIN CREDIT/ETC [530.5(A)PC]; Case no. 220603

March 03, 2022

00:41— Holly Lynn Mahoney, 35, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for COMMIT MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], USE ANOTHER’S PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO OBTAIN CREDIT/ETC [530.5(A)PC], FICTITIOUS CHECKS:MAKES,UTTERS,PASSES,ETC [476PC], POSSESS BLANK CHECK/ETC:DEFRAUD [475(B)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220603

01:00— Travis Maurice Sanders, 29, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], FICTITIOUS CHECKS:MAKES,UTTERS,PASSES,ETC [476PC], USE ANOTHER’S PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO OBTAIN CREDIT/ETC [530.5(A)PC], ACQUIRE LOST/ETC ACCESS CARD W/INTENT TO USE/ETC [484E(B)PC], COMMIT MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC]; Case no. 220603

00:50— Eric Nicholas Zollo, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220605

10:08— Andrea Lynn Neider, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 120 block of S Vine St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0607

20:56— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220611

23:10— Bryan Don Dugan, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], VIOL FEL POSS BODY ARMOR [31360(A)PC]; Case no. 220612

March 04, 2022

00:06— Nathan Joseph Winzenried, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 22-0614

23:38— Amber Lynn Escarzega, 30, of Templeton was released by a peace office on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220613

12:32— Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0617

18:33— Alejandro Sanchez, 40, of Nipomo was arrested on Golden Hill Rd. and released to a third party for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220618

12:50— Gabriel Gomezgavilanes, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Paso Robles St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220615

20:29— Rebecca Marie Hobbs, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested in the Walmart Parking Lot and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220624

March 05, 2022

00:40— Gavan Louis Honey, 22, of Santa Barbara, CA, was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. and booked and released for RECKLESS DRIVING [23103(A)VC], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 220627

01:26— Stanislav Samohin, 31, of Las Vegas, NV, was arrested on Rail Tracks Off Niblick Bridge and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220626

01:00— Elizabeth Nicole Ronholt, 30, of Lompoc, CA, was released by a peace officer on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220627

03:44— Thomas Justice Roufs, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M],OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220628

13:33— Adrian David Rubalcava, 58, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220630

19:50— Julie Rene Simbob, 45, of Bakersfield, CA, was released by a peace officer on the 1000 block of Railroad St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220633

23:33— Angel Garcia, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Stoney Creek Rd. and released to another agency for CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220634

March 06, 2022

12:16— Nathan Dean Williams, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Dorothy St. and Jeanne Way and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220638

12:19— Sierra Rose Fleming, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Dorothy St. and Jeanne Way for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220638

15:00— Christopher Patrick Meloon, 60, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220369

18:37— Anthony Pamfilo Espinoza, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on Alamo Creek Ave. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 220640

21:15— Catalino Sarmientohernandez, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Park St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0642

Atascadero Police Department

February 28, 2022

23:13— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220489

March 01, 2022

12:18— Emily Sanderson Didonna, 40, of Paso Robles was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], (DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220494

17:15— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], POSSESS/ETC BURGLARY TOOLS [466], APPROPRIATE LOST PROPERTY [485], ATTEMPTED STOLEN VEHICLE [664/10851]; Case no. 220501

17:15— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220502

18:27— Christopher Charles Chaves, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220503

21:15— Tyler James M Forster, 21, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 220506

March 02, 2022

00:12— Isacc Eric Gozalez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 220507

21:51— Savannah Katlind Partain, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220520

22:33— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220521

23:39— True Paige Vonbargen, 26, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220522

23:47— Brandon Michael Warren, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220523

March 03, 2022

02:17— William Anthony Bridges, 23, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220525

06:13— Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, transient, was arrested on the 6400 block of Navajoa Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 220527

06:13— Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, transient, was arrested on the 6400 block of Navajoa Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220526

March 05, 2022

01:19— Rosa Espinozadeaguilar, 50, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220554

March 06, 2022

13:56— Edgar Stanley Canales, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220560

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...