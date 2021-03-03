Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 22, 2021

02:02— Juan C Garcia, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2900 block of Union Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case No. 21-0467

February 23, 2021

01:58— Jose Diego Contrerascordero, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on Niblick Rd. at Creston Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 210478

February 24, 2021

03:43— Nathan Ryan Morgan, 31, of Oceano was arrested at La Quinta and released to a third party for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210489

18:17— Matthew Tye Clayton, 39, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210501

19:49— Kirk Nicholas Harper, 22, of Bakersfield was arrested at Eagle Energy and released by a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210502

February 25, 2021

04:44— Manuel Garciachavez, 22, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210504

21:05— Kathleen Frances Kelly, 60, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Railroad St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 210514

February 26, 2021

01:54— Amy Elizabeth Rebuck, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC]; Case no. 21-0515

00:00— Christopher Anthony Mallory, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], SALE/MANUFACTURE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0515

22:12— Madalyn Alexis Martin, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210527

February 27, 2021

04:21— David Edward Orr, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested at the AMPM on 24th St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210529

04:59— Leon Curtis Roberts, 33, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek Cir. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210530

February 28, 2021

18:40— Ashley Sherry Jo Inman, 28, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210544

Atascadero Police Department

February 22, 2021

14:30— Isai Claudiosalgado, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Atascadero Ave. and was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210431

21:09— Valente David Holquin, 45, of Santa Margarita was arrested in the Wendy’s Parking Lot and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 210433

February 24, 2021

00:30— Forrest Joseph Wright, 23, transient, was arrested on the 8400 block of EL Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202399

00:30— Forrest Joseph Wright, 23, transient, was arrested on the 8400 block of EL Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210448

February 25, 2021

01:39— Ashley Marie Moss, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and SB HWY 101 and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 210457

13:50— Paul Donald Everett F Bramon, 41, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192319

13:50— Paul Donald Everett F Bramon, 41, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201428

13:50— Paul Donald Everett F Bramon, 41, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 191998

17:20—Matthew Ceasar Martinez, 51, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210464

21:25— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 210469

21:51— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 202455

23:41—Kimberly Jo McClung, 53, of Atascadero was arrested on Via Ave. and booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 210470

February 26, 2021

09:45— Alec Wayne Delrio, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Gusta Rd. and El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 192708

10:27— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 7900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202269

10:27— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 7900 block of San Luis Ave. and cited for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 210477

10:27— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 7900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202450

10:27— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 7900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202526

10:27— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 7900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202314

10:27— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 7900 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202528

15:58— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210484

February 27, 2021

11:45— Paul Michael Fann, 51, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and cited for UNLAWFUL PERMIT SEWAGE LEAK FROM RECREATIONAL VEHICLE ETC [18871.4(A)]; Case no. 210492

13:30— James Gordon Korski, 25, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 210493

23:05— Jeffery James Thornton, 39, of Los Osos was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210494

February 28, 2021

11:00— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201737

11:00— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201556

11:00— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201919

11:00— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202127

12:11— Robert Aviles, 55, transient, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 193038

14:50— Eric John Mackey, 56, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210499

21:19— Jason Anthony Medeiros, 50, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 201230

March 01, 2021

01:19— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 33, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 210502

