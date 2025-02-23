Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 18, 2025

00:38 — Kymberly Hoke, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 24th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250604

13:59 — Frank Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250611

09:13 — Andrew Embry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 11th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250599

February 19, 2025

00:39 — Juan Chavarriaurtiz, of Shandon was on view arrest on the corner of 23rd St and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 250616

12:03 — Uriah Giles, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 1700 block of North River Road for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250622

13:12 — Asiv Mellin, of San Miguel was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250624

00:00 — Serapio Anastaciocristobal, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2200 block of N River Road for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250624

15:50 — Fernando Saucedo, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the corner of 19th Street and Riverside St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250627

21:48 — Adam Barnard, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Pine St for AGGRAVATED BATTERY WITH SERIOUS INJURY [243(D)PC], Case no. 250629

14:55 — Darin Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250625

February 20, 2025

10:53 — Thomas Hight, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Spring Street for CHECK FRAUD [476 PC], DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 250633

11:51 — Matthew Gregory, of Visalia was on view arrest on the corner of River Rd and River Oaks Dr for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], Case no. 250636

11:51 — Ryan Peichoto, of Tulare was on view arrest on the corner of River Rd and River Oaks Dr for FORGING OR FALSIFYING VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4463(A)(1)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250636

16:34 — Jennifer Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 28th St and Park St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250639

February 21, 2025

02:51 — Rigoberto Ramosrodriguez, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250644

04:37 — Marco Sotoreyes, was on view arrest on HWY 101 for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250645

11:40 — Michael Harris, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 101 NB at Sulphur Springs for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250647

13:50 — Philo Silva, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Union and Goldenhill for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250650

16:08 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250651

February 22, 2025

00:09 — Agustin Amadoleon, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Oak St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250660

09:19 — Donald Woodworth, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Spring Street for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250664

10:53 — Milagros Aguilarisidro, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 250666

16:02 — Skylar Meservemontanio, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Creston Rd for CHILD ABUSE [273D(A)PC], Case no. 250670

20:04 — Madison Emi, of Burbank was on view arrest on the 1900 block of N River Road for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 250672

February 23, 2025

01:31 — Meghan Kiely, of Colorado was on view arrest on Paso Robles St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250676

02:28 — Raul Palacios, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Pine St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250677

10:36 — Alan Craig, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on 8th and Park St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 250680

14:42 — Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250683

14:48 — Rene Maduena, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250684

19:24 — Angela Popoca, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Rambouillet and Nicklaus St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250688

22:34 — Jessica Howe, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250694

22:34 — Tegan Schildwachter, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250694

21:11 — Moises Trejoencarnacion, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Arcieto Court for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], CHILD ABUSE [273D(A)PC], Case no. 250692

Atascadero Police Department

February 17, 2025

08:23 — Jacob Jamison, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 250289

08:23 — Angela Clifford, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250289

20:54 — Michael Stepnoski, was arrested on the 9100 block of Seville Ln for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250293

21:00 — Landrito Carandang Jr., was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 250294

February 18, 2025

09:42 — James Jeffers, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250295

15:42 — Danita Hollinger, was arrested on El Camino Real and Curbaril Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250298

February 19, 2025

08:49 — Michael Tidd, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250301

08:49 — Shane Johnson, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250301

09:43 — Steven Johnson, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250301

February 20, 2025

12:41 —Alecia Brown, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250313

20:49 — Crystal Ramos, was arrested on the 5400 block of Magnolia Ave for CHILD ABUSE W/O GBI/DTH [273A(B)PC], Case no. 250316

February 21, 2025

21:43 — Brandon Welch, was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 250319

February 22, 2025

02:28 — Mario Nunezpalafox, was arrested on the Capistrano Ave and Mercedes Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250320

