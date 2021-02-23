Atascadero Police Department

February 15, 2021

23:05— Ashley Denise Pearce, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and El Bordo Ave. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210375

February 16, 2021

01:17— Shane Erick Wisener, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Entrada Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], Case no. 210376

20:36— Shane Wyatt Stinson, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4500 block of Yerba Ave. and booked for BATTERY W/SERIOUS BIDILY INJURY FELONY [243(D)F]; Case no. 210390

February 17, 2021

00:46— Christian Ray Craig, 32, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 210394

21:02— Bertha A Zambranovalencia, 48, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of Avenida Maria and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATING RELATIONSHIP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 210396

February 18, 2021

06:40— Jeralynne Elena Hoffman, 29, of Templeton was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210400

06:40— Geoffery Theotholus Beech, 36, of Templeton was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210400

23:46— Wade Robert Travis, 32, transient, was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and cited for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO STOP AT RED LIGHT [21453(A)]; Case no. 210409

February 19, 2021

15:12— Joshua Michael Bishop, 32, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE FELONY [3056], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 210412

16:50— Alec Wayne Delrio, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 200734

16:50— Alec Wayne Delrio, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210413

February 20, 2021

00:40— Carey James Vasquez, 36, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 202051

14:54— James Gordon Korski, 25, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 6600 block of Lewis Ave. and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210417

15:48— Victor Smith, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Capistrano Ave. and Santa Ysabel Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT; UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 210418

18:00— Hope Desiree Rosa, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 201690

23:07— Aimee Hope Mendibles, 41, was arrested on US 101 NB at Curbaril off ramp and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210414

February 21, 2021

21:56— Ryan David Sears, 39, or Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Anselmo Rd. for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210426

22:15— Beth Denia Skinner, 38, of Creston was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Anselmo Rd. for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11375(B)(2)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210426

