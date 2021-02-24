Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 15, 2021

01:53— Ramiro Amadoortega, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0388

February 16, 2021

11:50— Eusebio Leongarcia, 26, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 210393

February 17, 2021

23:18— Kwame Andrfe Cunningham, 28, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210416

February 18, 2021

11:00— Nicolas Vargas Gonzalez, 39, of Salinas was booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC]; Case no. 210424

11:56— Stormy Cheyenne Miller, 31, transient, was arrested on the 2900 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC]; Case no. 210426

17:22— Joseph Michael Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Mona Way and released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], ELDER ABUSE: INFLICT PAIN-DEPENDENT- FELONY [368(B)(1)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC]; Case no. 210431

18:09— William Frederick Holtz, 48, of Paso Robles was booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 210432

February 19, 2021

05:17— Matthew B Weatherman, 47, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 2700 block of Buena Vista Dr. and booked and released for 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210435

07:11— Emery William Justin Grohregin, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested at Allegretto and released to another agency for FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], FALSE IMPERSONATION IN PRIVATE OR OFFICIAL CAPACITY [529(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC], LOCAL WARRANT- FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 210435

February 20, 2021

01:07— Alejandro Palaciosgaribay, 19, of San Miguel was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 210453

20:18— David Edward Orr, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210457

22:00— Alexander Barrera, 25, of Shandon was released to another agency for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], VIOLATION OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTIVE COURT ORDER [273.6PC], FAIL TO OBEY PEACE OFFICER [2800VC], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC], STALKING [646.9(A)PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210458

February 21, 2021

02:22— Silvino Lealmelendez, 21, of San Miguel was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210459

02:27— Mario Rojas Guevara, 21, of San Miguel was RELEASED NO CHARGES [849(B)PC] on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St.; Case no. 210459

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related