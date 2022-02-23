Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 14, 2022

02:42— Lorenzo Armando Rodriguezgonzalez, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI PROBATION W/BAC GREATER THAN .01 [23154(A)VC]; Case no. 22-0434

10:50— Oscar Ramirez Flores, 65, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220437

10:45— Alain Michael Pompey, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220437

18:52— Freddie Medina Cervantes, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220443

22:45— Neil Clinton Grimshaw, 39, of Templeton was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220444

February 15, 2022

20:23— Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220453

22:00— Javier Rosas, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220454

23:25— Marlena Yvonne Diaz, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220455

February 16, 2022

11:44— Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of Sims Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-0460

18:47— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220467

23:10— Laurie Ann Zanoli, 66, of Templeton was arrested on the 1200 block of Pine St. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220468

February 17, 2022

01:21— Daniel Lee Cantu, 25, of Hanford, CA, was arrested on 46E and Golden Hill Rd. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no 220469

13:27— Abib Priscila Ortiz, 30, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 220470

17:47— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Lana St. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220473

23:05— Ronald Martin Simon, 66, of Cambria was arrested on SR 46E at Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220475

23:57— Isaac Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 120 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0477

14:40— Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220472

February 18, 2022

23:00— Jeremy James Smith, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2900 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC], FALSE INPRISONMENT [236PC]; Case no. 220476

13:22— Gregory Neal Davis, 65, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0479

13:48— Andre Devon Ratcliff, 28, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 21-1446

16:21— Gina Marie Miner, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0480

February 19, 2022

00:18— Guillermo Willie Lujan, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 220482

01:42— Eddie Lee Murillo, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220482

09:38— Miguel Angel Guerrero, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and San Augustine Dr. and released to another agency for NO PERSON CONVICTED OF A FELONY OR ASSAULT MAY PURCHASE OR USE STUN GUN [22610(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR[B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR[B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR[B/W-M]; Case no. 22-0484

21:04— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 10th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR[B/W-M]; Case no. 211889

21:56— Sean Edward Murphy, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Vine St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220489

23:47— Bryan Eduardo Corralarevalo, 20, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0491

February 20, 2022

00:40— Jaime Gilrodriguez, 26, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 12th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220492

01:26— Robert Joseph Garcia, 50, of Chino Hills, CA, was arrested on the corner of 11th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 220490

04:00— Andres Gomezmendoza, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 80 block of Cary St. and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no 220493

16:43— Javier Gamez, 32, of San MIguel was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Oak Meadow Lane and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220495

16:47— Stephanie Louise Morley, 25, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Oak Meadow Lane and booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220495

16:37— Juan Manuel Contrerasgarcia, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220496

Atascadero Police Department

February 14, 2022

08:25— Adam James Hughes, 39, transient, was arrested on the 7600 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220345

08:25— Adam James Hughes, 39, transient, was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220344

10:34— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FELONY [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220347

February 15, 2022

11:57— Adam James Hughes, 39, transient, was arrested on the 6800 block of Morro Rd. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 220358

February 17, 2022

03:59— Kyle Dennis Fowler, 29, of Nipomo was arrested on the 300 block of Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DISREGARD SAFETY:EVADE POLICE [2800.2(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 220372

10:22— Carlos David Hidalgomiranda, 44, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 1100 block of Ironbark St., San Luis Obispo and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [979]; Case no. 220374

February 18, 2022

00:00— Andrew Michael Powell, 26, transient, was arrested on the 6400 block of El Camino Real and booked for PETTY THEFT [484(A)]; Case no. 220385

08:30— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 26, transient, was arrested on the corner of Capistrano Ave. and Lewis Ave. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220383

09:55— Travis Bernard Burrus, 39, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 7200 block of Sombrilla Ave. and cited for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR AFTER WRITTEN PROMISE [853.7]; Case no. 220384

February 19, 2022

15:30— Raymond Bobby Williams, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for EMBEZZLEMENT [503]; Case no. 220397

22:57— Kyle Alexander Farmer, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Jornada Ln. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220403

February 20, 2022

05:39— Maria Elena Galanos, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9700 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220404

13:39— Darrick John Friedrichsen, 44, of Atascadero was arrested at Circle K North and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220410

13:44— Darrick Friedrichsen, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of San Anselmo Rd. and El Camino Real and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR AFTER WRITTEN PROMISE [853.7]; Case no. 220407

