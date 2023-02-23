Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 13, 2023

23:38 — Peter Antoniomatias, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 8th and Oak for ENGAGING IN A SPEED CONTEST [23109(A)VC], Case no. 212771

01:20 — Charles Foerster, of Cambria was on-view arrest on the corner of Pine St and HWY 101 for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230498

13:57 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1100 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230500

21:31 — Eudoro Beltranfigueroa, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 1900 block of Creston Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230505

February 14, 2023

09:19 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 700 block of Oak St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230509

21:18 — Shawn Davis, of Shandon was on view arrest on the corner of N River Rd and River Oaks for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230516

23:12 — Jason Allen, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1300 block of 24th St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 230517

February 15, 2023

01:00 — William Cowan, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230518

04:80 — Trissa Blackburn, of Los Osos was on-view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230519

02:05 — Kristin Dejong, of Arroyo Grande was on-view arrest on the 1200 block of 24th St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230520

09:47 — Robert Dantonio, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 1100 block of Ramada for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 230523

11:44 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 2000 block of Theater Dr for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230524

February 16, 2023

05:80 — James Hallett, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Pine St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230531

02:09 — Daniel Smith, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Theatre and Main St for

FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 230530

06:43 — Garrett Heggarty, of Santa Margarita was arrested for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 230507

11:45 — Edward Hash, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 230534

February 17, 2023

01:40 — Cassy Archileque, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and CASA Blanca for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230541

09:55 — Kathryn Rowan, of Arroyo Grande was on-view arrest on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230546

17:17 — Ernesto Flores of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the SR101 On Ramp for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230546

17:50 — Angel Chavez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of Teak Dr and Myrtlewood Dr for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 230547

13:15 — Paul Souza, was on-view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER [290.012(A)PC], Case no. 230542

22:48 — Luis Velazquezesoinosa, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of 10th St and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230550

21:32 — Alvaro Maldonado, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at PRPD for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230549

23:05 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 1700 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230551

February 18, 2023

07:00 — Gabriel Beas, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 1100 block of Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 230552

02:37 — Victor Luque, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 3400 block of Spring St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 230554

13:27 — Amos Williams, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 230553

20:49 — Matthew Ramon, of Monterey County was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230556

21:53 — Gilberto Arevaloibarra, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on Rambouillet Rd for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230558

February 19, 2023

17:39 — Jose Gonzalesromero, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230562

21:45 — Maria Nielsen, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on Navajo Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230567

20:39 — Gabriel Mendozagervacio, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230564

21:26 — Cooper Armas, of Atascadero was on-view arrest on the corner of Railroad and 12th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230566

22:50 — Antonio Sanchezquintero, was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 230568

Atascadero Police Department

February 13, 2023

13:59 — Michael Miller, of Paso Robles was arrested and booked in Atascadero for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], POSS ID OF 10+ PERSN DFRD [530.5(C)(3)], Case no. 230345

February 14, 2023

02:32 — Michael Rose, of Templeton was arrested and taken into custody on the 2400 block of El Camino Real for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], Case no. 230352

February 15, 2023

00:47 — Kaela Blakley, of Cambria was arrested and taken into custody on the 8000 block of El Camino Real for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], Case no. 230359

21:07 — Daniel Lopezortiz, of Atascadero was arrested and taken into custody on the corner of Lake View Dr and Santa Rosa Rd for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], Case no. 230368

February 16, 2023

02:25 — John Webb, of Atascadero was arrested and taken into custody on the 8000 block of El Camino Real for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], Case no. 230370

16:55 — Dustin Lortonthompson, of California was arrested and booked on the 9300 block of Pismo Ave for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5], Case no. 230379

16:55 — Dustin Lortonthompson, of California was arrested and booked on the 9300 block of Pismo Ave for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], Case no. 230380

February 18, 2023

10:56 — Travis Mathes, of California was arrested and booked on the 9500 block of El Camino Real for PROB VIOL:REAREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 230389

12:21 — Anthony Cagnina, of California was arrested and booked on the 7305 block of Sombrilla Ave for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], Case no. 230392

12:21 — Anthony Cagnina, of California was arrested and booked on the 7305 block of Sombrilla Ave for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], Case no. 230391

18:39 — Darren Edmunson, of California was arrested and booked on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], GIVE FALSE ID TO PO [148.9(A)], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)], Case no. 230394

18:39 — Darren Edmunson, of California was arrested and booked on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for PRCS VIOLATION [3455(A)], Case no. 230397

February 19, 2023

18:40 — Jack Sands, of Atascadero was arrested and booked on the 7700 block of Morro Rd for VIOL CRT ORD DOM VIOLENCE [273.6(A)], Case no. 230403

