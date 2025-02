Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.



Paso Robles Police Department

February 10, 2025

16:50 — Andrew Delucas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Arciero and Mentebello Oaks for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 250230

21:54 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250532

22:00 — Joshua Brown, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250533

February 11, 2025

08:44 — Audreena Wiley, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of US HWY 101 NB and RT 46E for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250535

00:00 — Vazquez Espinobarros, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 250542

22:04 — Noe Garciasalazar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Riverbank and Bridgegate for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250545

February 12, 2025

05:05 — Cristian Melgarceremo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th ST and Black Oak Dr for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DEFRAUDING AN INNKEEPER [537(A)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 250546

04:51 — Roxanne Sutton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Black Oak Dr for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250546

09:38 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250548

14:46 — Amy Levin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2900 block of Riverside Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250551

February 13, 2025

08:38 — Nelson Perezgarcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St. Case no. 250552

20:23 — Justin Calderon, of Fresno County was taken into custody on the corner of Spring Street and 5th Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250563

February 14, 2025

10:04 — Paul Brill, of Atascadero was on view arrest on Ysabel St and 24th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250565

12:38 — Robert Dawsey, was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring Street for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], POSSESSION OF DRUGS WHILE ARMED [11370.1(A)HS], Case no. 250568

14:24 — Raul Leon, was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250553

19:28 — Brandon Pulkrabek, of Carlsbad was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Park St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250571

00:00 — Jose Lopezbarron, of Grover Beach was arrested. Case no. 250573

February 15, 2025

13:42 — Daniel Stainbrook, of Paso Robles was on view arrest in the Salinas Riverbed for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250575

16:38 — Jerry Perez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250580

13:54 — Kristina Derner, of Saratoga was on view arrest on the 90 block of Niblick Rd for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 250576

16:33 — Jan Johnson, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 700 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250579

21:04 — Robert Baty, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on HWY 101 for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 250583

February 16, 2025

09:34 — Jessica Aguilar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Laura Wy for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 250588

11:08 — Daniel Otis, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250589

14:00 — Christopher Thatcher, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Spring Street for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250592

19:56 — Nicholas Spell, of Folsom was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and Spring Street for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 250595

13:40 — John Fitzgerald, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Spring Street for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250591

Atascadero Police Department

February 10, 2025

16:31 — Jessica Mueller, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 250242

February 11, 2025

00:06 — Jorge Alpuchealejandro, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250245

11:46 — Heriberto Salazarperez, was arrested on Capistrano Ave and Sycamore Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250248

16:24 — Darrick Friedrichsen, was arrested on the 8100 block of El Camino Real for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250251

February 12, 2025

00:12 — Katie Kassir, was arrested on the 7400 block of Sombrilla Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250254

08:28 — Snappaiti Galindo, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real. Case no. 250255

09:11 — Andres Rodriguez, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250255

15:58 — Steven Copass, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250262

16:02 — Belinda Kenise, was arrested on the 6900 block of el Camino Real for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], Case no. 250263

February 13, 2025

22:39 — Nicholis Agor, was arrested on Traffic Way and US 101 S for FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250268

February 14, 2025

11:41 — Roger Gonzalez, was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 250271

February 15, 2025

00:58 — Vincent Mcgranahan, was arrested on Atascadero Ave and High School Hill Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250275

08:48 — Travis Mathes, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250276

February 16, 2025

10:26 — Jonah Duhe, was arrested on the 8200 block of Santa Ynez Ave for INDECENT EXPOSURE [314(1)], Case no. 250284

11:29 — Amy Smith, was arrested on the 4500 block of Estrada Ave for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250285

