Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 08, 2021

03:08— John Eric Kennedy, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Sherwood Dr. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210323

February 09, 2021

17:00— James Manuel Tabarez, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Melody Dr. and Lana St. and booked and released for EVADING A PEACE OFFICER/RECKLESSDRIVING [2800.2VC]; Case no. 21-0343

23:04— Valerie A Dunham, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the 700 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-0346

February 10, 2021

04:26— Alexis James Sotelo, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested at Sherwood at Creston and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC}, POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS.. [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 210347

February 14, 2021

00:23— Miguel Angel Godoy, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ ETC [30305(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-0382

04:27— Eric Michael Luth, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Shannon Hill Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-0383

22:26— Seth Charles Terrazas, 31, of Henderson Nevada was arrested on Sulpher Springs Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0387

Atascadero Police Department

February 08, 2021

08:44— Daniel Lee Vasquez, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11375(B)(2)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE IN VEHICLE [21510(A)]; Case no. 210308

17:38— Anthony David Cagnina, 25, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of Sycamore Rd. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 210312

February 09, 2021

08:29— Cassie Emalee Jones, 22, transient, was booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 210318

14:51— Roger Anthony Gonzalez, 35, transient, was arrested on the corner of East Mall and Lewis Ave. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 210323

21:30— Loren Vincent Blanc, 39, of Bakersfield, was arrested at Circle K West and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 210328

February 10, 2021

02:42— Rachael Lea Wisener, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Jornada Ln. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210329

17:30— Donna Jo Trzinski, 61, of Atascadero was cited for DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5]; Case no. 210335

23:56— Owen Benjamen Ohagan, 41, of Shandon was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210336

February 11, 2021

10:59— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 6800 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FELONY [11350(A)]; Case no. 210338

21:12— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7600 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 210342

21:12— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7600 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202258

February, 12, 2021

11:25— Simon Bently Lorden, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 210301

11:25— Simon Bently Lorden, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 210348

18:35— Dennis Charles Schmidt, 65, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Portola Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(B)]; Case no. 210352

February 13, 2021

12:38— Steven Dewey Martin, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 13000 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202069

February 14, 2021

00:40— Edward Glenn Hash, 36, of Atascadero was on the 5300 block of Traffic Way and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 210360

