Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 07, 2022

01:15— Angel Elias Ramon, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Ribles St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]

03:22— Francisco Ramirezvillegas, 40, of Templeton was arrested on the 700 block of Nicklaus St. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]

05:05— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek Cir. and released to another agency for WILLFUL DISOBEDIENCE OF A COURT ORDER [166(A)(4)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0362

14:28— Joseph Perez, 31, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220368

22:59— Kody Cotta Santos, 32, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220373

February 08, 2022

05:07— Courtney Allan Quiros, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Oxen St. and released to another agency for ORAL COP: USE FORCE/INJURY [287(C)(A)PC], BURGLARY-1ST DEGREE [459PC], RAPE ACCOMPLISHED AGAINST PERSONS WILL [261(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 220375

11:45— Aaliyah Marie Torres, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. and was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 19-1303

15:52— Leonard Adrian Torrez, 27, of Lompoc was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]

23:12— Prentice Durrell Booker, 27, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202508

February 09, 2022

01:47— Jaslynn Joy Hedges, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-0806

01:25— Dustin Adam Marlow, 36, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSISS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], UNLAWFUL TRANSPORTATION/SALE OF NARCOTIC [11352(A)H&S], SALE/MANUFACTURE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379H&S], FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ETC [30305(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF LARGE CAPACITY MAGAZINE [32310PC], CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC], ALTER/ETC F/ARM IN MARK [23900PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB W/FIREARM [11370.1H&S]; Case no. 22-0385

02:15— David Brian Matthysse, 32, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220386

February 10, 2022

01:20— Florencio Marianomanuel, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 [23152(B)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 220394

01:20— Marcos Camillomelendez, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-0394

09:25— Jacob Joseph Hamby, 35, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDEWARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220395

12:11— Christopher Lee Ratcliff, 45, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 14th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0396

17:24— Joseph Hyrum Smaglik, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Railroad St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS. DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-0402

22:54— Krispun Devlin York, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for TRESSPAA/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 220405

February 11, 2022

06:56— Johnnie David Roberts, 41, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on 46 Eaast at 101 and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], POSSESSION OF A LOADED FIREARM IN PUBLIC NOT RO [25850(C)(6)PC], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ETC [30305(A)(1)PC], FAIL TO ANNUALLY REGISTER ON BIRTHDAY [290.012(A)PC]; Case no. 220408

15:54— Tyler Dwayne McKinney, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of San Augustin Dr. and released to a third party for WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no, 220409

19:46— Heather Marie Birdsall, 46, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220416

20:41— Brittany Lynn Sims, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 220417

21:36— Nickolas Craig Kiriokos, 61, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 100 block of Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-0418

February 12, 2022

13:00— Brianna Ramona Garez, 25, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC]; Case no. 22-0422

February 13, 2022

01:30— Tyler Wade Fanning, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], EXHIBITION OF SPEED AND/OR AID OR ABET [23109(C)VC]; Case no. 22-0426

14:55— Kaleb Clay Bussey, 44, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192330

19:06— James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek Cir. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0432

Atascadero Police Department

February 07, 2022

20:57— John Robert Byford, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 12000 block of Rojo Ct. and booked for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)], HIT AND RUN RESULTING IN DEATH OR INJURY [20001(A)]; Case no. 220271

20:57— John Robert Byford, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Marcos Rd. and Rojo Ct. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220272

February 08, 2022

16:26— Edward Allen Babb, 45, of Paso Robles was booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE/AUTO MISDEMEANOR [459], APPROPRIATE LOST PROPERTY [485], PETTY THEFT [488], ATTEMPTED STOLEN VEHICLE [664/10851]; Case no. 220283

22:55— Manuel Roy Catron, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Via Ave. and Ensenada Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 220285

February 10, 2022

09:55— Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220302

09:55— Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220328

February 11, 2022

11:39— Angel Luis Padilla, 44, of Nipomo was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Junipero Ave. and booekd for VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 220317

21:28— Matthew Clarke Head, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Rafael Rd. and cited for DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 220323

February 13, 2022

01:58— Ethan Andrew Alexander, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and San Benito Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220325

