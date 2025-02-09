Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 03, 2025

04:05 — Ashley Fellom, of Templeton was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and HWY 101 SB On Ramp for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250421

03:58 — Travis Mahtes, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and US 101 SB for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250422

21:56 — Aaron Roth, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Train Tracks for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250432

22:30 — Adrian Gutierrez, was on view arrest on the corner of Quarterhorse and Niblick for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250433

February 04, 2025

11:05 — Frank Lugo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 14700 block of Creston Rd for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 250438

10:36 — Dominique Pasquale, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of 10th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250437

22:11 — Andrea Wilkerson, of Taft was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Theatre Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250449

February 05, 2025

01:42 — Silvino Chavezmartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Park St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 250450

12:43 — Matthew Ellis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250461

13:39 — Dalton Pickens, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Rolling Hills Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 2540462

14:00 — Brett Duncan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Rolling Hills Rd for POSS CNTL SUB W/2 OR MORE PRIORS [HS 11395(B)(1)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250462

16:53 — Ana Mendozahernandez, of Morro Bay was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250465

12:11 — Julia Dailey, of Avila Beach was on view arrest on the corner of Black Oak and 24th St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250460

23:16 — Jeffrey Molloy, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 101 and 17th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 250469

23:33 — Kimberly McClung, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 101 and 17th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250469

00:00 — Neelee Lujan, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Union Rd and Golden Hill Rd for DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 250468

21:41 — Jonathan Godina, of Selma was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Ramada Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250467

February 06, 2025

11:17 — Selena Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Melody Dr and Sylvia Cr for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250434

05:21 — Lucas Johnson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 250471

00:00 — Heriberto Pradoflores, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 250477

20:59 — Jason Belasco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250480

February 07, 2025

13:21 — Ryan Debruler, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250489

14:54 — Darren Yanez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Ysabel Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250491

20:17 — Debra Portney, of Shandon was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250496

February 08, 2025

00:04 — Patrick Brian, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Pine St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250500

01:50 — Alexander Williams, of Los Angeles was on view arrest on the corner of 10th and Oak St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250502

09:46 — Matthew Willis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250504

11:05 — Ross Irot, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th ST and US HWY 101 SB for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 250505

15:03 — Roberto Palaciosmarchan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of River Road for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250506

15:44 — Nancy Hurlbert, of Atascadero was on view arrest on Black Oak Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 250508

16:15 — Mercedesa Kvec, of New York was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 250509

21:09 — Leobardo Castrosoto, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250511

February 09, 2025

00:26 — Faustino Garciahipolito, of Shandon was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250515

03:11 — Seth Carmack, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250517

09:21 — Raul Rojasvasquez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2900 block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250519

23:07 — Alvin Oneal, of Morro Bay was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250522

Atascadero Police Department

February 03, 2025

12:30 — Ryan Musgrave, was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real for BECH WARRANT/M, Case no. 250203

17:09 — Kenneth Reece, was arrested on El Camino Real and La Linia Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 250208

February 04, 2025

11:48 — Gabriel Netz, was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 250209

February 06, 2025

13:55 — Edgar Ramirez, was arrested on the 9300 block of Bocina Ln for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250221

February 07, 2025

16:43 — Kenyon Clark, was arrested on Capistrano Ave and Hospital Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250228

February 08, 2025

01:28 — Juana Esparamartinez, was arrested on El Camino Real and Curbaril Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250232

February 09, 2025

10:48 — Andrew Powell, was arrested El Camino Real and Entrada Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250232

