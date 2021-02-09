Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.
Paso Robles Police Department
February 02, 2021
23:25— Manuel Gonzalezibarra, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Prospect Ave. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC]; Case no. 210280
February 04, 2021
14:00— Jaz Daniel Mackey, 35, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210294
14:49— Wyatt John Magee, 34, of Morro Bay was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Railroad St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210295
February 05, 2021
01:33— Martin Ruben Gonzales, 53, of Yucaipa was arrested on the corner of Rolling Hills Rd. and Creston Rd. and released by a peace office for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210298
12:05— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for INDECENT EXPOSURE [314.1PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…. [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 210303
February 06, 2021
07:50— Charles Courtemanche, 40, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC], ELDER ABUSE:INFLICT PAIN-DEPENDENT-FELNY [368(B)(1)PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELSS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 210307
February 07, 2021
01:20— Tereso Espanamorales, 52, of Templeton was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210315
15:00— Salvador Astorga, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested at the Hampton Inn and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0317
17:04— Natalio Hernandezjuarez, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of South River Rd. and Riverbank Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 210320
18:07— Mario Garcia, 55, of Fresno was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-0321
18:41— Mauricio Enatali Gomezjuarez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek Cir. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC]; Case no. 21-0322
Atascadero Police Department
February 02, 2021
00:01— Alexander Joji Burch, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210255
08:29— Tobie Michael Loewen, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Montecito Ave. and El Camino Real and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210256
08:29— Tobie Michael Loewen, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Montecito Ave. and El Camino Real and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 190633
10:30— Travis Ray Dawson, 27, of Paso Robles was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210257
10:30— Travis Ray Dawson, 27, of Paso Robles was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201198
17:07— Justin Thomas Moore, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of N St., San Miguel and booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], CARJACKING [215(A)]; Case no. 210260
17:07— Eugene Thomas Moore, 64, transient, was arrested on the 1200 block of N St., San Miguel and booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], CARJACKING [215(A)]; Case no. 210260
18:08— Nicole Marie Diaz, 35, of Morro Bay was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210250
22:20— Maria Elena Galanos, 28, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 210266
22:20— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202554
22:20— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 210266
February 03, 2021
02:59— Mason Tyler Eddy, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 101 NB and San Anselmo and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHILE ARMED W/LOADED FIREARM [11370.1(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], DUI COMBINED ALCOHOL AND DRUG [23152(G)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 210268
04:00— Vanessa Ruth Warner, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of Sombrilla Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210269
12:49— Vickie Lynn Valdivia, 64, of Atascadero was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 201372
12:49— Vickie Lynn Valdivia, 64, of Atascadero was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201223
12:49— Vickie Lynn Valdivia, 64, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 210273
12:49— Vickie Lynn Valdivia, 64, of Atascadero was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 201375
20:30— Marvin Adams, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4800 block of Miramon Ave. and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)]; Case no. 210277
February 04, 2021
00:00— Cody Michael Sabellawhite, 31, of Paso Robles was booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)]; Case no. 210272
06:00— Jacob Joseph Duty, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4600 block of Miramon Ave. and cited for DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 210279
February 05, 2021
10:22— Julia Lydia Savage, 30, of Atascadero was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210292
February 06, 2021
16:00— Emilio Ray Pacheco, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3600 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [979]; Case no. 210296
16:58— Benjamin Sage Pharis, 33, transient, was arrested on the corner of Old Morro Rd East and Los Osos Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 210297
February 07, 2021
01:30— Raul Guevararojas, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210299
21:03— Lawrence Neal Williams, 65, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of La Linia Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 210305
21:03— Lawrence Neal Williams, 65, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of La Linia Ave. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210306