Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 02, 2021

23:25— Manuel Gonzalezibarra, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Prospect Ave. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC]; Case no. 210280

February 04, 2021

14:00— Jaz Daniel Mackey, 35, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210294

14:49— Wyatt John Magee, 34, of Morro Bay was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Railroad St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210295

February 05, 2021

01:33— Martin Ruben Gonzales, 53, of Yucaipa was arrested on the corner of Rolling Hills Rd. and Creston Rd. and released by a peace office for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210298

12:05— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for INDECENT EXPOSURE [314.1PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…. [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 210303

February 06, 2021

07:50— Charles Courtemanche, 40, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC], ELDER ABUSE:INFLICT PAIN-DEPENDENT-FELNY [368(B)(1)PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELSS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 210307

February 07, 2021

01:20— Tereso Espanamorales, 52, of Templeton was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210315

15:00— Salvador Astorga, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested at the Hampton Inn and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0317

17:04— Natalio Hernandezjuarez, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of South River Rd. and Riverbank Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 210320

18:07— Mario Garcia, 55, of Fresno was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-0321

18:41— Mauricio Enatali Gomezjuarez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek Cir. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC]; Case no. 21-0322

Atascadero Police Department

February 02, 2021

00:01— Alexander Joji Burch, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210255

08:29— Tobie Michael Loewen, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Montecito Ave. and El Camino Real and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210256

08:29— Tobie Michael Loewen, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Montecito Ave. and El Camino Real and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 190633

10:30— Travis Ray Dawson, 27, of Paso Robles was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210257

10:30— Travis Ray Dawson, 27, of Paso Robles was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201198

17:07— Justin Thomas Moore, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of N St., San Miguel and booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], CARJACKING [215(A)]; Case no. 210260

17:07— Eugene Thomas Moore, 64, transient, was arrested on the 1200 block of N St., San Miguel and booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], CARJACKING [215(A)]; Case no. 210260

18:08— Nicole Marie Diaz, 35, of Morro Bay was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210250

22:20— Maria Elena Galanos, 28, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 210266

22:20— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202554

22:20— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 210266

February 03, 2021

02:59— Mason Tyler Eddy, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 101 NB and San Anselmo and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHILE ARMED W/LOADED FIREARM [11370.1(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], DUI COMBINED ALCOHOL AND DRUG [23152(G)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 210268

04:00— Vanessa Ruth Warner, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of Sombrilla Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210269

12:49— Vickie Lynn Valdivia, 64, of Atascadero was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 201372

12:49— Vickie Lynn Valdivia, 64, of Atascadero was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201223

12:49— Vickie Lynn Valdivia, 64, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 210273

12:49— Vickie Lynn Valdivia, 64, of Atascadero was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 201375

20:30— Marvin Adams, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4800 block of Miramon Ave. and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)]; Case no. 210277

February 04, 2021

00:00— Cody Michael Sabellawhite, 31, of Paso Robles was booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)]; Case no. 210272

06:00— Jacob Joseph Duty, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4600 block of Miramon Ave. and cited for DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 210279

February 05, 2021

10:22— Julia Lydia Savage, 30, of Atascadero was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210292

February 06, 2021

16:00— Emilio Ray Pacheco, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3600 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [979]; Case no. 210296

16:58— Benjamin Sage Pharis, 33, transient, was arrested on the corner of Old Morro Rd East and Los Osos Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 210297

February 07, 2021

01:30— Raul Guevararojas, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210299

21:03— Lawrence Neal Williams, 65, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of La Linia Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 210305

21:03— Lawrence Neal Williams, 65, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of La Linia Ave. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210306

