Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 31, 2022

15:20— Donald Levern Woodworth, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1500 block of Railroad St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220279

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

21:07— Rico Marlo Salgado, 28, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220284

February 01, 2022

12:05— James Allen Hallett, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220291

12:38— Sierra Rose Fleming, 28, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220294

23:50— Henry Theodore Lee Long, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Ramada Dr. and released to another agency for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY, ETC. [496(A)PC], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 220299

03:21— William Scott Lawrence Cowan, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Sleepy Hollow Rd. and was released to a third party for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220287

February 02, 2022

04:36— Nicolas Vargas Gonzalez, 40, of Greenfield, CA, was arrested on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220301

11:32— Jacob Andrew Pollak, 34, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Shannon Hill Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 220305

19:18— Hermann Brent Goodwin, 68, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Rosemary Dr. and Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220312

21:03— Cody Ray Osborne, 28, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and released to another agency for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 220313

February 03, 2022

09:30—Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, transient, was arrested on the 2100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220318

18:21— Ricardo Ruizlopez, 28, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 18th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0322

20:49— Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of Fein Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], COURT ORDER VIOLATION DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [273.6(A)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220325

22:45— Irvin Hernandez, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of 16th St. and booked and released for DRAWS/EXHIBITS AND DEADLY WEAPON NOT GUN [417(A)(1)PC], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE ON PERSON [21510(B)PC]; Case no. 220328

22:14— Jesus Pantaleonescalera, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Grand Canyon Dr. and booked and release for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220327

February 04, 2022

02:00— Kamryn Cathleen Huddleston, 24, of Orcutt, CA, was arrested on the corner of Oak St. and 10th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220329

14:00— Sara Maldonadobasilio, 24, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD; POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC]; Case no. 220330

19:39— Peter Alan Griffin, 59, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 14th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 220337

22:19— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Alamo Creek Terrace and Stoney Creek Rd. and released by a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220340

February 05, 2022

01:28— Christopher Michael Owens, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner or Via Rosa and Via Promesa and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 220342

01:55— Joseph Aguilar Mendez, 35, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Creston Rd. and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 220341

02:20— Danyal Joseph Vigil, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 15th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220344

04:12— Travis Matthew Snider, 25, transient, was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220345

05:21— Clifford Wayne Bowles, 55, of Atascadero was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220345

04:40— Shaylyn Nicole Garrett, 33, of Lompoc, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and 101 and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220346

21:42— Johnny J Carbajal, 46, of Los Angeles, CA, was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220350

22:07— Jadyn Louise Hall, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and released to another agency for WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD: POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273(A)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION PILLS [11375(B)(2)H&S]; Case no. 220351

23:48— Javier Gamez, 32, of San Miguel was arrested at Melody Ranch Hotel and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220352

February 06, 2022

03:52— Victor Vazquezgarcia, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1500 block of Creston Rd. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 220354

13:06— Stephen Dale Willis, 44, of Bradley was released to another agency for ORAL COPULATION [287(A)PC]; Case no. 220355

15:03— Cornelio Ventura Gutierrez, 50, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Oak Meadow Ln. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 220358

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...