Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 30. 2023

19:00 — Timothy Roberts, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Creston for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230323

03:16 — Daniel Rodriguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the corner of 28th and Vine St for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230325

08:46 — Leonardo Guerra, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 1900 block of Spring St for FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT, Case no. 230326

11:22 — Jesse Wall, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Sylvia for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230327

13:35 — Nolan Gustafsonpage, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 300 block of Rosemary Drive for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230329

15:02 — Matthew Smith, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St and 11th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230331

17:29 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT, Case no. 230332

20:22 — Evelyn Yciano, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230335

23:36 — Robert Kortje, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th and Spring St for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 230337

20:26 — James Hallett of Bradley was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230336

January 31, 2023

04:50 — Marisela Flores, of San Miguel was on view arrest on HWY 101 at Exit 232 for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 230338

01:40 — Joshua Lyons, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 13th and Paso Robles St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], POSSESSION OF BRASS KNUCKLES [21810 PC], Case no. 230339

17:21 — Pablo Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 block of Oak St for CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD [288.5(A)PC], LEWD ACTS WITH A MINOR BY FORCE [288(B)(1)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230342

16:24 — Franklin Huihui, of Paso Robles was arrested for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 230438

15:38 — April Pineda, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of HWY 101 SB and RT 46 E for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230347

23:23 — Nicole Devine, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Golden Hill Rd and Rolling Hills for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230351

20:36 — Juvenal Escarsga, of Atascadero was on view arrest on 10th St at Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230350

February 01, 2023

16:39 — Julian Gomez, of Santa Margarita was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Oak St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230361

19:30 — Jacob Hambly, of Templeton was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Oak St for FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON [25400(A)(2)PC], Case no. 230361

15:55 — Annisa Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230360

20:45 — Jerry Zuniga, of Atascadero was summoned/cited at Paso Robles PD for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 230362

21:08 — Daniel Miranda, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 700 block of Gardenia Cir for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230363

February 02, 2023

01:41 — Mario Vargasdiaz, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230364

N/A — Eduardo Gonzalezleon, of Creston was arrested. Case no. 230368

21:09 — Jose Preciadoguetierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230373

19:55 — Curtiss Jancola, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230371

19:44 — Joshua Cox, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Oak for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 230372

16:18 — Carlos Espinobarrorojas, was on view arrest on the corner of 21st St and Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230369

N/A — Gabriel Payne, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 230370

22:07 — Susan Mahler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 6th St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230384

February 03, 2023

16:45 — Bernardo Segundo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230380

21:16 — Jordan Crum, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at Paso Robles PD for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 230383

22:36 — John Brill, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2500 block of Theater Dr for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230385

February 04, 2023

05:36 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230386

15:48 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230390

February 05, 2023

05:20 — Francisco Cortespacheco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring and 30th St for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230392

02:09 — Federico Victoriamartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Capitol Hill for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230393

14:59 — Devin Menane, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 230397

Atascadero Police Department

January 30, 2023

14:20 — Austin Cook, of Atascadero was arrested and booked in Atascadero for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], BENCH WARRANT [978.5], Case no. 230233

14:20 — Austin Cook, of Atascadero was arrested and booked in Atascadero for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], FELON POSSESS/BUY/USE STUN GUN [22610(A)] Case no. 230234

16:29 — Cord Charlton, of Atascadero was arrested and booked on the 7500 block of Morro Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: ALCOHOL [647(F)], Case no. 230237

16:29 — Cord Charlton, of Atascadero was arrested and booked on the 7500 block of Morro Rd for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], Case no. 230236

January 31, 2023

18:03 — Ashley Croom, of California was arrested and booked in Atascadero for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], Case no. 230250

18:03 — Derrick Lancaster, of Atascadero was arrested and booked in Atascadero for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], PRCS VIOLATION [3455(A)], FALSE PERSONATION OF ANOTHER: SPEC CIRC [529(A)], Case no. 230252

18:03 — Derrick Lancaster, of Atascadero was arrested and booked in Atascadero for ARREST WARRANT/M [1427], PRCS VIOLATION [3455(A)], Case no. 230251

February 02, 2023

18:03 — Ashley Croom, of California was arrested and booked in Atascadero for BENCH WARRANT [978.5], Case no. 230249

19:16 — Travis King, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 9400 block of El Camino for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], Case no. 230261

February 05, 2023

01:46 — Yanet Gamez, of Atascadero was arrested and booked on the 9300 block of Bocina Ln for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATING RELATIONSHIP [273.5(A)], Case no. 230277

