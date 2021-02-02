Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 25, 2021

01:55— Suzanne Joyce Garcia, 51, of Coalinga was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-0199

02:28— Savannah Dakota Savage, 26, of Canoga Park was arrested on the 2600 block of Buena Vista Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210200

16:39— Jamal Mitchell Daniel, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Park St. and booked and released for WILLFUL DISOBEDIENCE OF A COURT ORDER [166(A)(4)PC]; Case no. 210209

January 26, 2021

08:55— Angel Garcia, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of Fein St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 210213

09:02— Jose Manuel Garcia, 31, transient, was arrested on the 300 block of Fein St. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210213

09:06— Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Fein St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210213

January 27, 2021

04:44— Ezequiel Espinozamartinez, 30, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 800 block of 4th St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0221

January 28, 2021

15:09— Mitchell Robert Vernon Cryer, 29, of Delta was arrested on the 1200 block of Lana Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 210228

20:36— Marjorie Elise Foster, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Melody Dr. and released to another agency for WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210230

22:54— Miguel Angel Guerrero, 38, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210232

January 29, 2021

14:09— Brenda Stephanie King, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210240

23:50— Francisco Sarmientolozano, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING WITH OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL [23222(A)VC]; Case no. 210246

January 30, 2021

03:16— Juan Daniel Espinozasandoval, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Sherwood Rd. and Fontana Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210247

07:15— Robert William Dantonio, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Shannon Hill Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 21-0250

07:15— Isiah Andrew Owens, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Shannon Hill Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236PC], INTIMIDATION OF WITNESS AND VICTIM [136.1PC]; Case no. 21-0249

January 31, 2021

00:24— Rigoberto Jaurez, 19, of Oxnard was arrested on the 700 block of 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 210260

23:00— Jeni Maldonado, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of 28th St. and released to a peace office for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], RELEASE NO CHARGES [849(B)PC]; Case no. 210267

Atascadero Police Department

January 26, 2021

02:19— Eshaya Gilbert Eshaya, 56, of Modesto was arrested at NB 101 / Santa Cruz and cited for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 210197

17:04— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 27, of Atascadero was arrested at El Camino Real at Highway 41 and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210202

18:23— Jesse Ray Easterday, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 210203

January 27, 2021

11:01— Simon Bently Lorden, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC METAL KNUCKLES [21810]; Case no. 210209

January 29, 2021

12:45— Kyle Frederick Pflum, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8700 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVE W/LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DRUNK/REFUSE CHEM TEST [14601.5(A)]; Case no. 210229

January 30, 2021

16:00— Eli Whitney Mason, 37, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], ARSON:INHABITED STRUCTURE/PROPERTY [451(B)]; Case no. 210238

January 31, 2021

00:54— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 200518

00:54— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202159

00:54— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 191877

00:54— Trevor William Simmons, 26, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 200489

01:13— Audrey Marie Rose, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Frog Hollow Dr. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210240

