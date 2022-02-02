Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 24, 2022

13:52— Kenneth Sutton Burns, 47, of Bakersfield, CA, was released to another agency for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 220202

14:46— Andres Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1500 block of Spring St. and released by a peach officer for ROBBERY [211PC], BATTERY WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1){C], STREET GANG-CRIMINAL PARTICIPATION IN…[186.22(A)PC]; Case no. 220121

January 25, 2022

14:30— Cory Willis Iliff, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 220213

17:11— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, transient, was arrested on the corner of 17th Street and Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220214

21:57— Darin Christopher Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of HWY 101 and Monterey Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220216

22:17— Ashley Lynn Brown, 38, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested on the corner of HWY 101 and Monterey Rd. and released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0216

January 26, 2022

04:28— Ivan Hernandez, 26, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0218

23:25— Coral Augusta Brooks, 34, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the corner of Oak St. and 6th St. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0226

23:40— Robert Toledo, 39, of Grover Beach, CA, was arrested on the 500 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 220227

17:35— Andres Juniro Esquivelzavala, 21, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], BATTERY WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], STREET GANG-CRIMINAL PARTICIPATION IN…[186.22(A)PC]

January 27, 2022

13:32— Alejandro Adame Blanco, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220233

13:43— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, transient, was released to a third party for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220234

22:43— Thomas Byron Westbrook IV, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220237

January 28, 2022

00:08— Kaylee Irene Holmes, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Appaloosa Dr. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220238

00:53— Jordan Alexander Correll, 20, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 12th St. and released to a sober party for FAILURE TO STOP AT RED LIGHT [21453(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 220240

05:18— Audencio Vazquezcalletano, 28, of Santa Maria, CA, was arrested on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220241

19:04— Richard Allen Noriega Bales, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Santa Bella and Commerce Way and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220248

18:02— Crystal Ashley Kulinski Harmon, 34, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W0F]; Case no. 220248

20:19— Katie Elaine Spencer, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Beechwood Dr. and released to another agency for BATTERY [242PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 220235

January 29, 2022

01:51— Jorge Moralessantiago, 23, of Santa Maria, CA, was arrested on the corner of 18th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], DRIVING WITH OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL [23222(A)VC]; Case no. 220251

13:44— Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220255

14:18— Jose Manuel Garcia, 32, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220256

15:57— Nancy Gijongarcia, 27, of Santa Barbara, CA, was arrested on the 2000 block of Park St. and released to another agency for COURT ORDER VIOLATION DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [273.6(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220258

January 30, 2022

01:05— Robert Michael Garcia, 51, of Santa Barbara, CA, was arrested on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 22-0268

08:57— Jerren Marr Snow, 50, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M],LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220270

12:18— Jerren Marr Snow, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1700 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for ALTERED OR OBLITERATED SERIAL # BICYCLE [537E(A)(6)], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], RECEIVE OR CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY [496PC]; Case no. 220271

Atascadero Police Department

January 25, 2022

08:07— Gary Lee Torik, 36, transient, was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 220155

09:26— Natalie Marie Bianes, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Musselman Dr. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 220156

22:13— Carlos David Miranda, 44, of Atascadero was arrested in San Luis Obispo and booked for (UNLAWFUL SEXUAL INTERCOURSE W/MINOR:PERP 21+ VICTIM -16 [261.5(D)], SODOMY W/PERSON UNDER 16 YEARS [286(B)(2)], ORAL COPULATION W/PERSON UNDER 16 [287(B)(2)], LEWD & LASCIVIOUS ACTS W/CHILD 14/15:DEFENDANT 10 YRS OLDER [288(C)(1)], CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD [288.5(A)]; Case no. 220151

January 26, 2022

21:45— Shandon Elyse Norton, 33, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Lewis Ave. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)]; Case no. 220169

January 27, 2022

13:23— Clarke Edward Ball, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Graves Creek Rd. and Balboa Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220176

14:47— Dung Gnguyen Giap, 47, of Westminster, CA, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 220178

15:36— Brian Davis Cook, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220181

20:41— Javier Alejandro Nevarezcarrillo, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7800 block of Portola Rd. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 220182

January 28, 2022

11:01— Anthony David Leland Cagnina, 26, transient, was arrested on the corner of Entrada Ave. and Lewis Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220184

11:38— Ben Bert Pattillo, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4000 block of Traffic Way and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220185

17:24— Rayford Dee Bowles, 53, of Atascadero was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220191

