Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 18, 2021

02:06— Paulino Gonzalezgarcia, 22, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of Rosemary Dr. and Niblick Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-0146

11:17— Fernando Navagarcia, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of N. Trigo and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 210152

22:32— Charlotte Jean Smith, 54, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to a third party for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0156

January 19, 2021

04:56— Jason Leon Ramos, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210157

17:47— Isiah Andrew Owens, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released by a peace office for ROBBERY [211PC], RELEASE NO CHARGES [849(B)PC]; Case no. 210162

January 20, 2021

19:15— Solomon Habakkuk Hamilton, 40, of Santa Cruz was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210167

22:51—Albert Julian Francis, 31, of San Luis Obispo was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210170

January 21, 2021

15:02— Jeremy James Smith, 42, of Templeton was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 210173

January 22, 2021

01:07— Anthony Pamfilo Espinoza, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Park St. and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS… [148(A)(1)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC]; Case no. 21-0179

23:23— Samuel Viveros, 23, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 210185

January 23, 2021

02:05— Ivan Ochoa, 33, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], RECKLESS DRIVING [23103(A)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 210188

02:45— Brittany Fowler, 37, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 210187

13:40— Amanda Mae Kelleyarmer, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210191

23:15— Alejandro Floresponce, 22, of San Jose was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210193

Atascadero Police Department

January 18, 2021

00:30— Pedro Alberto Castillotexta, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of East Front St. and Montecito Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; case no. 210124

09:10— Russell Patrick Binnebose, 62, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210127

20:36— Joseph Edward Pennington, 40, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FELONY [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210134

20:36— Joseph Edward Pennington, 40, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202127

23:29— Julia Christine Gustafson, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202010

January 19, 2021

04:23— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION [4060], NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 210137

04:32— Maria Elena Galanos, 28, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 210136

07:42— Forrest Alexander Scott, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of Regio Pl. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], NFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 210138

15:45— Cody Michael Sabellawhite, 31, of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], EXHIBIT DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [417(A)(1)]; Case no. 210140

17:35— Breanna Michelle Duncankimble, 27, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210141

20:20— Terry G Collins, 56, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 191115

20:20— Terry G Collins, 56, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 182504

20:20— Terry G Collins, 56, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no.200148

20:20— Terry G Collins, 56, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192576

21:03— Devin Edward Menane, 25, of Nipomo was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210146

21:30— Brandon Robert Menane, 18, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210145

23:00— Shane Wyatt Stinson, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210148

January 20, 2021

00:37— Aimee Hope Mendibles, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210149

00:37— Aimee Hope Mendibles, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192966

00:37— Aimee Hope Mendibles, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192866

13:52— Mark Wayne Greer, 39, transient, was arrested on the 800 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 210151

13:52— Mark Wayne Greer, 39, transient, was arrested on the 800 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAIL REG GAIN/LV RESID [290.011(B)]; Case no. 210155

17:01— Rocky John Rowland, 43, transient, was booked for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 210156

January 21, 2021

01:40— Ashley Steven Arrowsmith, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Curbaril Ave. and Sinaloa Ave. and cited for DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210162

January 23, 2021

00:55— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11100 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202618

00:55— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11100 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202014

00:55— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11100 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201964

00:55— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11100 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201940

00:55— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11100 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 191952

00:55— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11100 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210172

00:55— Sean Casey Colwell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11100 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202007

09:30— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 10000 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201534

09:30— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 10000 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201998

09:30— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 10000 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 210175

09:30— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 10000 block of El Camino Real and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210174

19:23— Forrest Bryce Ingram, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of East Mall and Palma Ave. and cited for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 210178

