Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 17, 2022

15:19— Joshua Robert Parker, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and HWY 101 and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], FALSE INPRISONMENT [236PC]; Case no. 220134

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

23:10— Robert Adam Huff, 66, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Spring St. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220137

January 18, 2022

01:29— Valentina Elizabeth Castrolinn, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Stoney Creek Rd. and Bel Air Pl. and released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0138

02:47— Leovardo Hernandezaguilar, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd and Nickerson Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220139

14:40— Alfredo Quintero Paz, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of Fein Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220144

20:19— Jose Alfredo Navarrovenegas, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 26th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-1931

21:12— Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220146

January 19, 2022

00:37— Daniel Alan Hanson, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Rosemary Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220147

02:04— Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC]; Case no. 220148

09:57— Sergio Escobedomata, 30, transient, was arrested on the 1100 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and released to another agency for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC]; Case no. 220149

13:37— Ronald Vincent Shobey, 62, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 800 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-0152

17:37— Cody Garrett Landwehr, 35, of Medford, OR, was arrested on the 700 block of Pine St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0155

January 20, 2022

01:47— Marino Aguilero, 35, transient, was arrested on the corner or Charolais Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220157

01:54— Breann Jomarie Wright, 26, of Templeton was arrested on Charolais Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M],LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220157

January 21, 2022

13:16— Scott Douglas Kozlowski, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested at the JC Penny Parking Lot and booked and rebased for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 220161

00:25— Kaelani Kristine Ribeira, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Pine St. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220163

11:45— Andre Devon Ratcliff, 28, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220168

20:21— Daniel Louis Hull, 63, of Paso Robles waS arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220175

21:33— Edward Allen Babb, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for COURT ORDER VIOLATION DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [273.6(A)(1)PC], TAMPERING W/FIRE PROTECTION EQUIPMENT [148.4(A)PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-0176

January 22, 2022

00:58— Eric Michael Wiggans, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220178

02:23— Sarah Elizabeth Dukes, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Putter Ave. and released to another agency for CARJACKING [215(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220172

03:25— Wyatt James Enns, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for DUI OF ALCOHOL W/BODILY INJURY TO PERSON, NOT DRIVER [23153(A)VC], CARRY CONCEALED FIREARM IN VEHICLE [25400(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220179

10:26— Russell Pennington Meeks, 37, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC]; Case no. 220181

11:45— Anthony Dominguezesquivel, 18, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220182

18:42— Evalyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], TRESSPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)PC]; Case no. 220186

20:48— Thomas Lee Minnis, 37, of Carpinteria, CA, was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Riverside Ave. and released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0188

22:24— Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-0191

January 23, 2022

01:12— Todd Ashley Ramey, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2500 block of Airport Rd. and released by a peace officer for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220192

14:42— Edgar Daniel Guevara, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. and released to another agency for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC], POSSESSION OF NUNCHAKU [22010PC]; Case no. 220196

17:25— Jay Weston Short, 34, of Templeton was arrested on the 100 block of Riverbank Ln. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]

18:00— Kenneth Sutton Burns, 47, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 2100 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 220198

20:52— Jason Alan Etter, 42, of Atascadero was released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 22-0199

Atascadero Police Department

January 17, 2022

01:41— Steven Dewey Martin, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220105

January 20, 2022

02:41— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 220124

January 21, 2022

02:22— Erin Christine Lund, 19, of Creston was arrested on the 6500 block of Lewis Ave. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220132

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...