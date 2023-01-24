Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 16, 2023

08:18 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230166

10:22 — Samantha Davidson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H], Case no. 230167

15:28 — Mark Grady, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Spring St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED OR REVOKED LICENSE [14601], Case no. 230169

20:19 — Darlene Moore, of Atascadero was on view arrest at 46W at Theatre Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 230173

21:20 — Cody Kates, of Paso Robles was summond/cited on the 800 block of S River for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 230174

N/A — Alex Lopez, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 230175

January 17, 2023

13:21 — Rhonda Hamlin, of Atascadero was summoned/cited at PRPD for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230180

N/A — Roberto Gabrielmunguia, of San Simeon was summon/cited on Spring St for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 230181

22:30 — Elmer Amillano, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Goldenhill Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 220187

21:07 — Marisela Flores, of San Miguel was on-view arrest on the 2900 block of Park Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], Case no. 230185

January 18, 2023

31:00 — Mariana Plata, of Visalia was on-view arrest on HWY 46/Buena Vista for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230188

15:00 — Daniel Fitzpatrick, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230196

15:18 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230195

20:21 — Edward Hash, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], Case no. 230201

January 19, 2023

11:42 — Stephen Chargin, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 2300 block of Apion Ct for BURGLARY [459PC], POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 230204

18:34 — Sierra Fleming, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest at the 700 block of 6th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230214

January 20, 2023

02:20 — Eddie Murillo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 19th and Riverside for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], Case no. 230216

02:30 — Adrian Huertacervantes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 19th and Riverside for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230216

09:45 — Bobby Risenhoover, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 230218

14:10 — Marisela Flores, of San Miguel was arrested for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], Case no. 230223

16:33 — Joel Arciniega, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 3400 block of Spring Street for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 230224

22:08 — Amber Aguilera, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case. No 230230

January 21, 2023

07:00 — Paola Hernandez, of San Miguel was arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 230231

23:00 — Tyrone Leekins, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd and Santa Ynez Ave for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 230239

January 22, 2023

02:27 — Santos Ruizanducho, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of 21st and Park St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230240

23:19 — Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd and Santa Ynez for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 230246

Atascadero Police Department

January 16, 2023

08:48 — Francis Pinocchio, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and taken into custody for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], Case no. 230100

09:36 — Daniel Otis, of Paso Robles was arrested in Atascadero and taken into custody for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], Case no. 230101

09:36 — Brenda Arp, of Atascadero was arrested in Atascadero and taken into custody for POSSES CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], Case no. 230101

14:52 — Cody Brown, of Atascadero was arrested in Atascadero and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: WARRANT ARREST [1551(A)], Case no. 230103

14:52 — Lowell Henslin, of Templeton was arrested in Atascadero and booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], POSSES UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSES CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], Case no. 230105

21:08 — Gary Desola, of California was arrested in Atascadero and taken into custody on the 9000 Block El Camino Real for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], Case no. 230109

23:07 — Ryan Musgrave, of Atascadero was arrested in Atascadero on the 5000 block of Traffic Way and taken into custody for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], Case no. 230111

January 17, 2023

00:00 — James Klink, was arrested and booked for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 230087

January 18, 2023

14:50 — Layn Banks, of California was arrested in Atascadero on the 9000 Block of El Camino Real and taken into custody for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], Case no. 230128

22:34 — Kayla Kimzey, of Atascadero was arrested in Atascadero on the 9000 Block of El Camino Real and taken into custody for ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], Case no. 230133

January 20, 2023

12:25 — Jordan Goldsmith, was arrested in Atascadero and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], Case no. 230149

23:07 — Timothy Howard, of Atascadero was arrested in Atascadero on the 7000 Block of El Camino Real and taken into custody for DISORDERLY CONDUCT: ALCOHOL [647(F)]

