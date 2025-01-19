Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.





Paso Robles Police Department

January 13, 2025

15:31 — Edna Yett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Angus for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 250170

15:37 — Quincy Albers, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Corrall Creek Ave for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 250171

January 14, 2025

03:14 — Kekino Lau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the Riverbed for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250173

11:59 — Jeffrey Whitaker, of Fresno was on view arrest on the 400 block of S. River Road for CHECK FRAUD [476 PC], Case no. 250175

12:55 — Patricia Gilbertson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 250179

12:20 — Tityana Hambrie, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of 30th and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 250177

21:51 — Nathaniel Singleton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250182

January 15, 2025

00:57 — Roger Corona, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on Creston Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 250183

02:29 — Thomas Morstad, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Fairbank Ln. for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 250183

09:17 — Mario Galvez, of Templeton was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 250186

13:50 — Enrique Rubio, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Putter Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250190

21:10 — Matthew Waldeck, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Frances St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250198

January 16, 2024

01:28 — Robert Drafton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250199

18:26 — Garrold Lemons, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Creston Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250208

January 17, 2024

08:14 — Santiago Ruizmaldonado, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 250210

15:03 — Nicole Duncan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 28th and Oak St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 250216

15:32 — Mark Fernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Park St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL [23152(G)VC], Case no. 250217

10:48 — Daniel Fitzpatrick, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on North River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250212

21:58 — Tiffany Langston, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Golden Hill and Mesa Rd for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 250221

21:58 — Samuel Sluder, of Creston was on view arrest on Golden Hill and Mesa Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250221

January 18, 2024

00:16 — Andrew Stahlman, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 250223

09:29 — Matthew Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 7th and Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250224

12:55 — Aaron Goode, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 250025

13:42 — Isaiah Womack, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 250229

23:00 — Nicole Duncan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 250233

January 19, 2024

19:17 — Nayely Vasquez, of Santa Maria was on view arrest for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 250102

17:57 — Edgar Guevara, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Experimental Station Road for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 250239

20:55 — Ezio Adamemontelongo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 250243

23:10 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of 24th St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 250244

Atascadero Police Department

January 13, 2025

19:33 — Elias Rodriquez, was arrested on El Camino Real and West Hall for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 250077

January 15, 2025

13:28 — Eric Contrerascordero, was arrested on the 200 block of Scott St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 250084

January 17, 2025

23:29 — Alexander Lopezgoranson, was arrested on Sycamore and Hidalgo for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 250102

23:34 —Joseph Smaglik, was arrested on Sycamore and Capistrano for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], Case no. 250102

January 19, 2025

19:24 — Jeffrey Norton, was arrested on the 5200 block of Alamo Ave for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 250110

