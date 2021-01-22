Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 11, 2021

15:45— Jorge Antonio Cortesdelgado, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-0084

January 12, 2021

15:47— Sarah Elizabeth Dukes, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Putter Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)VC]; Case no. 21-0093

January 13, 2021

11:59— Gabriel Hope Hamamoto, 23, of Bakersfield was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Red River Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 210098

14:07— Victor Santino Panos, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 700 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 210100

January 14, 2021

05:43— Gregory Michael Ferguson, 51, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 210103

22:22— Silvino Garciapinzon, 19, of San Miguel was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], MINOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE [23140(A)VC]; Case no. 210110

23:26— Rafael Lazaro, 29, of Bakersfield was booked and released for BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC]; Case no. 210111

23:20— Fernando Esparza, 37, of Bakersfield was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and River Rd. and booked and released for BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC]; Case no. 21-0111

January 15, 2021

07:35— Emilio Ray Pacheco, 37, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 210113

12:09— Andre Devon Ratcliff, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested in the area of 24th St. and the Riverbed and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 210117

12:45— Tess Rene Avery, 58, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Shannon Hill Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210118

14:10— Joseph Michael Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Mona Way and booked and released for VANDALISM [594(A)PC]; Case no. 210119

18:28— Craig Christopher Bailey, 36, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 200121

21:00— Marisela Mariah Audelia Flores, 27, of San Miguel was arrested on the 1700 block of 28th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 210124

January 16, 2021

02:20— Valentina Elizabeth Castrolinn, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Oak St. and 5th St. and released by a Peace Officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 210127

16:02— Julio Cesar Amillano Luna, 54, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 210133

January 17, 2021

02:33— Reynaldo Nava Espinobarro, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Scott St. and Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 210138

04:10— Jose Luis Liracarranza, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 1st St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 21-0139

04:44— Ana Karen Valerianoalvardo, 26, of Paso Robles was released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 200140

23:53— Angelica Solorio Lopez, 46, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 210148

Atascadero Police Department

January 11, 2021

11:13— Vonetta Deshon Easter, 47, of Atascadero was cited for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 210075

21:00— Javier Alexander Perezandrade, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested at the Santa Barbara Rd. Park and Ride and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210078

January 12, 2021

14:04— Darlene Marion Moore, 60, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201383

January 13, 2021

01:30— Emery William Grohregin, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and Middle Tree Ln. and cited for DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 210091

02:17— Harmony Lee Duncan, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and Middle Tree Ln. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 210093

02:17— Harmony Lee Duncan, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and Middle Tree Ln. and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 190622

02:17— Harmony Lee Duncan, 37, of Atascadero was arrested at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked for BRINGING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/ETC INTO PRISON/JAIL/ETC [4573]; Case no. 210094

02:17— Harmony Lee Duncan, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and Middle Tree Ln. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 210092

02:17— Harmony Lee Duncan, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and Middle Tree Ln. and booked for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 192016

03:35— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202089

03:35— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 210095

January 14, 2021

10:26— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201884

10:26— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201748

10:40— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201977

10:40— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201790

10:40— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202026

10:40— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6200 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210108

10:40— Austin Lyle Cook, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of San Gabriel Rd. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 210104

16:35— Angela Opal Clifford, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210107

16:35— Angela Opal Clifford, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 200084

16:35— Angela Opal Clifford, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201975

January 15, 2021

21:43— Steven Dewey Martin, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201673

January 16, 2021

02:23— Derrick Silvano Wright, 27, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 7700 block of Valle Ave. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 210113

January 17, 2021

14:20— James Gordon Korski, 25, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202058

14:20— James Gordon Korski, 25, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 200337

15:15— Roger Anthony Gonzalez, 35, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201396

15:15— Roger Anthony Gonzalez, 35, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201817

21:53— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 200255

21:53— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 200067

21:53— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210123

21:53— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 200435

21:53— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192518

