Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 10, 2022

02:21— Fernando Dario Saucedo, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Carlos Dr. and Santa Ynez Ave. and released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-0075

January 11, 2022

16:23— Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Oak St. and 21st St. and released to another agency for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220096

January 12,2022

09:18— Andres Padilla Gonzales, 53, of Arleta, CA, was released to another agency for CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC], POSSESSION OF A LOADED FIREARM IN PUBLIC NOT RO [25850(C)(6)PC]; Case no. 22-0098

11:59— Alejandro Rey Sanchez, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested in the Salinas River Bed and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-0101

13:45— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220104

16:30— Michael Alan Taft, 54, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220106

23:04— Evelyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on Golden Hill Rd. at 46 E and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212848

January 13, 2022

14:30— Rogelio Aranda, 26, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220100

15:31— Sarah Elizabeth Dukes, 40, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220113

16:22— Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-0114

January 14, 2022

07:03— Darin Daniel Chabot, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Vista Cerro Dr. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-0117

20:18— Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Sherwood Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2810

January 15, 2022

12:47— Alexander Caracoza, 25, of Bellingham, WA, was released to another agency for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 220123

22:30— Todd Ryan Shelton, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Park St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220126

23:40— Danielle R Griesmer, 29, of Imperial Beach, CA, was arrested on the 1000 block of Spring St. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-0127

January 16, 2022

03:10— Salvador Cortes Pacheco, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 220128

15:26— Reyna Michelle Ochoa, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220129

16:16— Ricci Lee Schneider, 67, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], PURCHASE, POSSESS, USE TEAR GAS WHILE ADDICTED TO ANY NARCOTIC [22810(B)PC]; Case no. 220130

Atascadero Police Department

January 10, 2022

00:56— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 33, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220040

09:33— Nicklos Roger Saunders, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 7900 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)]; Case no. 220055

17:05— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 33, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220059

January 11, 2022

10:46— Brandon Douglas Oakley, 38, of Paso Robles was booked for ROBBERY [211]; Case no. 213232

14:14— Ricardo Fonseca Davalos, 49, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 5800 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220064

January 12, 2022

18:57— James Lang, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Serena Ct. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(A)]; Case no. 220073

January 13, 2022

00:57— David IV Petty, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220074

19:56— Alexander Caracoza, 25, of Kings County, CA, was arrested on the corner of Atascadero Ave. and Nacimiento Ave. and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:MISDEMEANOR [3056], VANDALISM:DAMAGE PROPERTY [594(A)(2)]; Case no. 220083

January 15, 2022

18:50— Eric Dale Lundquist, 49, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATING COURT ORDER TO PREVENT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [273.6(A)]; Case no. 220098

January 16, 2022

16:18— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 220102

21:28— Samantha Renee Campbelldaugherty, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220103

