Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 09, 2023

00:52— Javier Ramosgarcia, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 830 block of 34th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230077

00:52— Fernando Santos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of 34th St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 230077

22:02— Eduardo Olascoagadiaz, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230082

January 10, 2023

14:40— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Riverside Ave. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DESTROYING OR CONCEALING EVIDENCE [135 PC]; Case no. 230087

17:23— Oscar Flores, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 500 block of Ferro Ln. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230092

19:18— Neville Scott Cairney, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 34th St. and Oak St. for FOURTH-TIME DUI [23550(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230093

January 11, 2023

00:25— Ryan David McDonald, of Bakersfield, CA, was on-view arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Vine St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230096

22:16— Michael Lee Gandola, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 750 block of Oxen St. for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC]; Case no. 230108

14:38— Tyler Dwayne McKinney, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Broad St. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230103

January 12, 2023

09:16— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 230111

17:04— Mark Anthony Jr Grady, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230124

15:15— Glenn Kinford, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at the Paso Robles Police Dept. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230118

15:15— Andrew Perry Embry, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at the Paso Robles Police Dept. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230118

20:29— Angel Garcia, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230125

22:28— Aaron Raymond Moore, transient, was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230127

16:46— Monique Renee Hambey, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. for FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC]; Case no. 230123

22:28— Julie Paz, was taken into custody in Paso Robles for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230127

January 13, 2023

01:43— Andrea Michelle Kern, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. for TRESPASS [602PC]; Case no. 230128

13:36— Nathaniel Burrage Singleton, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 13th St. and River Rd. for POSSESSION OF BRASS KNUCKLES [21810 PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 230133

January 14, 2023

01:14— Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 26th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230138

02:06— Ramsey Harbi Shadfan, of Paso Robles was arrested for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230139

14:52— Daniel Silguero, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1000 block of Turtle Creek for Vandalism [594(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 230142

16:16— Alex Alejandro Lopez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 900 block of Park St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 230143

20:09— Zonia Maroquien, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3400 block of Buena Vista Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 230147

21:40— Luciano Rosalesdelossantos, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Patricia Ln. and Melody Dr. for MISDEMEANOR HIT AND RUN [20002 VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230149

January 15, 2023

01:33— Aracely Zambranomagana, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230150

03:41— Leandro Nevarez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 230151

08:02— Apolinar Yanez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of 24th St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], TRESPASS [602PC]; Case no. 230153

13:45— Darius Smiley, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 900 block of Park St. for TRESPASS [602PC]; Case no. 230155

21:56— Manuel Gonzalezibbara, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Santa Ysabel Ave. and San Caros Dr. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230159

23:14— Richard Anthony Garay, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of S River Rd. and Charolais Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230161

Atascadero Police Department

January 10, 2023

05:09— Connor James Guy, 18, of Pacific Palisades, CA, was booked for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], EVADING PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)]; Case no. 230061

22:41— James Gordon Korski, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 230067

January 11, 2023

02:04— Edwin Nayib Villa, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10700 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 230068

January 12, 2023

12:52— Michael David Huhtala, 35, of Templeton was arrested on the 8100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 230074

January 13, 2023

17:04— Travis Matthew Snider, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9500 block of El Bordo Ave. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 230084

January 15, 2023

17:30— Dawnice Dotson, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7600 block of Del Rio Rd. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 230085

22:48— Gilberto Hernandezvazquez, 45, was arrested on the corner of SB Highway 101 and Del Rio Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 230096

