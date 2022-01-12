Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 02, 2022

00:50— Travis Dee Reeder, 27, of Atascadero was booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ ETC [30305(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220009

01:52— Michele Marie Chavez, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-0010

02:50— Michael Richard Fortier, 33, of Nipomo was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220011

12:25— Allen Keith Cullors, 52, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for VIO OF 273.6(A)PC RESULTS IN INJURY [273.6(B)PC], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY STRANGULATION [273.5(D)PC], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 220013

January 03, 2022

02:05— Raul Mendoza Quinones, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 33rd St. and released to another agency for WILLFUL VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE/STAY AWAY ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 220018

23:10— Christian Garcia, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220024

January 04, 2022

13:16— Andrew James Perales, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210465

January 05, 2022

14:30— Marc Jack Perry, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Pacific St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220035

19:20—Annelise Isabel Grassotti, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220039

January 06, 2022

12:23— Nancy Jane Wilkins, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Saint Ann Dr. and released to a third party for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 220046

January 07, 2022

10:57— Edward Robert Morrell, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for BATTERY WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220054

January 08, 2022

11:34— Christian David Jackson, 21, of Riverside, CA, was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Railroad St. and released to another agency for ROBBERY [211PC], ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213393

January 09, 2022

00:26— Abel Rojaspineda, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 220069

23:35— Luis Alberto Amaroortiz, 48, transient, was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 26th St. and released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 220074

Atascadero Police Department

January 03, 2022

11:32— Laura Sue Vance, 52, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 220014

11:32— Mark Jeffrey Wheelan, 56, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 220015

22:34— Andre Michael Stoner, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5600 block Capistrano Ave. and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 220020

January 04, 2022

18:14— Sean Edward Roberts, 39, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220027

22:54— Jarred Lee Skinner, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of Tunitas Ave. and booked for WILLFUL DISCHARGE OF FIREARM IN A GROSSLY NEGLIGENT MANNER [246.3(A)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC LARGE CAPACITY MAGAZINE [32310]; Case no. 220028

January 05, 2022

17:23— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 220034

January 06, 2022

22:34— Alexander Herman Friend, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Rosa Rd. and Marchant Way and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220039

January 07, 2022

00:56— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 33, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220040

00:57— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220040

14:44— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on the corner of East Front St. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211452

21:56— Paul Anthony Brill, 55, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220042

January 08, 2022

14:44— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on the corner of East Front St. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202368

January 09, 2022

01:26— Tara Lynette Cochran, 41, of Templeton was arrested on the 9800 block of East Front St. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220047

15:27— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 220050

