Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 02, 2023

02:57— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 46E and 101 for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230011

advertisement

15:42— Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230016

22:56— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 120 block of Niblick Rd. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 23022

23:24— Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 230023

January 03, 2023

08:16— Jordan Dominique Dooley, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2100 block of Oak St. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 230024

16:19— Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 400 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230029

22:47— Steven Matthew French, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230034

January 04, 2023

23:57— Wilfredo Jr Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230036

January 05, 2023

01:28— Leticia Uvalle, of Nipomo was taken into custody on the 280 block of Lake Nacimiento Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230040

03:10— Tracy Plymale, of Bakersfield, CA, was on-view arrested on Golden Hill Rd. for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC]; Case no. 230041

03:10— Tony Jay Neal, of Bakersfield, CA, was on-view arrested on the corner of Golden Hill and Rolling Hill for TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], FORGING OR FALSIFYING VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4463(A)(1)VC]; Case no. 230041

08:15— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1500 block of Park St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 230043

17:59— Jeremy Wooldridge, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. for TRESPASS [602PC]; Case no. 230048

January 06, 2023

01:22— Esteban Garciaaguilar, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 32nd St. and Park St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230051

10:03— James Allen Hallett, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 220053

14:14— Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, of Paso Robles was arrested for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 230055

16:13— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was arrested for LOITERING TO COMMIT A CRIME [647(H)PC]; Case no. 230058

10:03— James Hallet, of Bradley, CA, was on-view arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230053

23:18— Jonathan Richard Zeller, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230060

January 07, 2023

01:04— Kristen Dionne Anderson, of Fellows, CA, was taken into custody on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230061

10:15— Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2600 block of Riverside for Bench Warrant [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 230062

10:50— Michael David Hihtala, transient, was summoned/cited for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 230063

21:14— Jeremy Nehemiah Wooldridge, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for TRESPASS [602PC]; Case no. 230065

20:12— Enrique Bernadinoolivera, of Templeton was summoned/cited on the corner of Oak St. and 34th St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 230064

January 08, 2023

02:17— St Anthony Hall, of Palm Bay, FL, was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 230067

03:25— Bruce Eric Landgraf, of Walnut Creek, CA, was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 230068

08:12— Apolinar Yanez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of 24th St. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 230069

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...