William Ellison Jones III (Bill) passed away on October 17, 2024, at his home in Paso Robles, California, with his beloved wife Marcia and family around him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jones, and father, John Lane Jones. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Muggelberg, brothers John Lane Jones and Caroll Dean Jones and his sister, Katherine Harrison; nieces and nephews, as well as his first love – Marie Matte, the lady in the trench coat that he met the first day of bonehead English. He was so lucky to find two loves in his life.

Born January 21, 1946, he spent his childhood in El Paso, Texas. Bill had many interests. He was in the Boy Scouts Order of the Arrow, DeMolay when young, and an avid Star Trek fan when he was older. Bill sang and choreographed in a Barbershop and volunteered to teach genealogy in Utah, literacy in CA and HI, and computers to doctors. He enjoyed sharing his love of science fiction in book clubs and with people he met anywhere. Bill worked as a computer system analyst in Canada and the US for many years.

Marcia and Bill had just celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary a few days before his death. He loved reading books with his wife. He was interested in everything and everyone. He never met a stranger.

