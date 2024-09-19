Ruth Eleanor Dwelle passed away on July 22, 2024, at Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara. Born on June 25, 1977, in Visalia, Ruth was the daughter of Jeanne and David Dwelle.

Ruth lived a life full of creativity and passion. She was a talented jeweler and artist whose illustrations were recently published in a children’s book. Her artistic spirit brought joy to those around her.

Ruth was known for her witty sense of humor, which endeared her to everyone she met. She was a beloved member of the Sanctuary Centers community, where she resided for nearly 20 years. Her warmth and creativity left a lasting impression on both the clients and staff.

Ruth is survived by her father, David, her sister Marjorie, and her brother David. She was predeceased by her mother, Jeanne of Paso Robles.

A private memorial service will be held, with details to be announced.

Ruth will be remembered for her artistic talents, gentle spirit, and her witty sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

