Robert Rigby Johnson, VMD – better known in our community as “Dr. Bob” – passed away on August 15, 2024. His death was sudden and unexpected because he only received his devastating diagnosis of Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer on the afternoon of August 14— his 71st birthday— just hours before he died of cardiac arrest.

Born on August 14, 1953, in Sharon, PA, to parents Charles Robert Johnson and Shirley Ann (Rigby) Johnson, who preceded him in death; he is survived by his beloved sister, Marsha Johnson in Warren, OH; his life partner— and best friend— Sherlyn Haynes and their two cherished children Abbygail Haynes (17) and Dalton Haynes (13) in Paso Robles; his devoted clients; and countless friends and colleagues.

Bob was always active, outgoing, and full of adventure. Among other things, he was in the Boy Scouts in elementary school, a competitive wrestler in high school, and a lifeguard for several summers in Myrtle Beach during his college years. As a “senior,” he played with the “Blitzkrieg Boomers” in the Paso Robles “50 or Better” softball league. Over his lifetime, his boundless energy and enthusiasm took him into the sky with flying lessons and paragliding, to the top of mountains and into the wilderness when hiking and camping, onto lakes and rivers in his kayak, and to the bottom of the ocean as a certified scuba diver. All these activities required Bob to be physically fit, so he was committed to his daily workouts and was a regular at Kennedy Club Fitness! While he enjoyed most sports, supporting both the Dodgers and Padres as a baseball fan, he loved football, supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers. To say he was an avid fan would be a huge understatement — he lived and breathed the Black and Gold! Bob also enjoyed reading— with particular interest in the Civil War— and he liked western and Indian-themed art, but most of all, he loved animals. His life was filled with pets of all kinds— rats, birds, skunks, snakes, chameleons, cats, dogs— especially Boxers— and caring for animals became his lifelong passion!

He pursued this passion as his profession at Penn State University, graduating in 1975 with his undergraduate degree in Animal Science. Bob then attended the University Of Pennsylvania School Of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 1978 as a Veterinary Medical Doctor (VMD) at 24— one of the youngest graduates at Penn to earn that advanced degree. He furthered his education by attending Farrier School and then completing an externship in Large Animal Medicine and Surgery from the University Of Georgia College Of Veterinary Medicine. Over the course of his career, Dr. Bob was licensed in multiple states and practiced both large and small animal medicine in multiple settings, including at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles as part of the United States Olympic Equestrian Veterinary Staff.

Dr. Bob spent over two decades practicing in the San Diego Area, where he met Sherlyn and his friend and colleague Dr. Ann Stacker, founder of Paso Petcare Veterinary Hospital. Bob came up to Paso Robles several times in 2000 to help Ann’s husband, Greg, with the buildout of the hospital and then for frequent visits following Sherlyn’s move to our community in 2002. He also came up to Paso for extended periods to cover for Dr. Ann while Greg was battling cancer, and then made the move permanent to be with Sherlyn and eventually join the Paso Petcare family. Over his 46-year career as a veterinarian, Dr. Bob devoted his life to the compassionate care of animals and their owners and never planned to retire!

In 2007, Bob found a passion equal to his love of animals when he became a father! He was active with all things his kids did and encouraged them to be as active in life as he was. Abby and Dalton were part of the Junior Giants summer baseball league for many years, and Bob was named Coach of the Year. Bob was also active in their school projects and events as President of the Dad’s Club at Kermit King Elementary— and would even wear the Kermit the Frog costume in parades. The impact of his actions was always positive, and his life was inspiring…

Our community was better because of Dr. Bob Johnson. He truly loved his job, his clients, his co-workers, his friends, and his family. The outpouring of love and support for Sherlyn, Abby, and Dalton has been tremendous, and they are so grateful. It is their wish that anyone who wants to honor Dr. Bob’s memory should follow his commitment to care for animals and each other. Any donations can be made in his name to Woods Humane Society or the “Dr. Bob’s Paws” fund at Paso Petcare to help care for animals in need.

A person is never really gone until there is no one left to remember them, so Dr. Bob will be with us for a long time.

A Spirit in the Sky, Forever in our Hearts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...