Reed Ellef Gulovsen, 65, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 1, 2024

Reed was born in Staten Island, NY, on May 21, 1959, to Ernest Melvin Gulovsen and Mabel Laura Gulovsen. Reed moved to Ventura, CA, at the age of three, where he spent his childhood and young adult life. Reed attended Buena High School, where he played baseball before studying Communications at California State University, Stanislaus.

After graduation, Reed moved to the Central Coast, planting his roots in Paso Robles in 1987, where he raised his family. He helped establish the Allstate insurance branch in Paso Robles and assisted many people throughout the community in that capacity. While he worked there, he won multiple National Champion Awards. He worked in insurance for approximately 15 years before a career change to mortgage lending, where he helped many people secure their first homes and navigate the home-buying process. He continued to work in the real estate industry until he retired at the age of 63.

When people describe Reed, they often highlight his sense of humor and positive attitude; he was able to light up a room with his fun-loving energy. He would immediately get along with any and everyone he met and would drop everything to help a friend or family member in need.

Reed had many hobbies, but his passion was bass fishing; it was difficult to get him off the lake once he got out there. His other hobbies included collecting baseball cards, playing baseball, golfing, hunting, socializing with friends, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Reed was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Gulovsen, and is survived by his mother, Laura Gulovsen, sister Ellen Schaffer, son Tyler Gulovsen, his daughter Ava Gurto (Gulovsen), and two grandsons, Luca and Oliver Gurto.

A celebration of Reed’s life will be held on November 23, 2024, at the Spring Hills Suites Marriott (900 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422) at 2:00 pm. We would like to extend an invitation to anyone who knew or was positively impacted by Reed to join together with family and friends as we share stories, laughter, and the memories that made Reed so special to us all.

If you wish to attend, please contact his son, Tyler Gulovsen (Trgulovsen@gmail.com), for planning purposes; all are welcome.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...